The police said in a statement that the young woman was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Thursday after investigating a speech she gave during a protest demonstration on Sunday in the city of Brighton..

The statement added that police want to speak to anyone who participated in the demonstration, especially those who may have video footage.

Britain classifies the Hamas movement, whose militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, as a terrorist organization and bans any of its activities.

Hamas members or those found guilty of calling for support for Hamas could be subject to imprisonment for up to 14 years, according to British law..

The young woman’s arrest comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged earlier this week to “hold accountable people” found to be supporting Hamas..

British Home Secretary Suela Braverman asked police chiefs to use “the full force of the law” against expressions of support for Hamas and any attempts to intimidate the Jewish community in Britain..

The British government banned the military wing of Hamas in 2001. The ban was expanded to include the entire movement in November 2021..

A march in solidarity with the Palestinian people is scheduled to begin in London on Saturday.

City police said this week that public expressions of support for Palestinians, “including raising the Palestinian flag, do not alone constitute a criminal offense.”