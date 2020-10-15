new Delhi: While Taiwan’s conflict with China is going on one hand, Taiwan’s love for India has been seen many times. Now once again, Taiwanese President Tsei Ing Wen has got a great love for Indian culture. Actually the President of Taiwan tweeted on Thursday that Indian food and tea are very much liked.

Not only this, Taiwan’s President Wen also told which food he likes from India. She said that she often goes to Indian restaurants to eat chana masala and naan.

#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colorful country. What are your favorite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY – 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020

He also praised the Indian restaurant in Taiwan. He wrote, “Taiwan is lucky to have many Indian restaurants here and the people of Taiwan love them. I myself always go to eat chana masala and naan while tea always reminds me of my days of India and a vibrant, diverse and colorful country. What is your favorite dish? ‘

Let me tell you that amidst the ongoing tension from China, the Indian public is seen strongly supporting Taiwan.