“Under the table, I caress your knee and sip your angelic gaze…” would turn out to be the beginning of a song that hints, once again, at a possible Romance between Sandra CuevasMayor of Cuauhtémoc, and Adrian Rubalcavamayor of Cuajimalpa de Morelos.

Both opposition officials in Mexico City were recorded on a video what does the song have“Under the table”, by Luis Miguelas a background to accompany a somewhat compromising scene where apparently no one wanted to separate and they end up embracing.

Despite the fact that in the past Cuevas has denied an affair with her UNACDMX partner, on this occasion she highlights that said video where they are seen very close together was published by herself on a Tik Tok account along with that romantic song.

“We still don’t walk”

In an interview conducted a month ago with Adela Micha, Sandra Cuevas acknowledged with a laugh that Adrián Rubalcaba “is handsome, but we haven’t walked yet.”

“Adrián is someone very handsome, very intelligent; we are very similar, we love what we do. We work 23 hours a day, we do not understand, but we do not walk,” the official clarified. Although at that moment, Ella Cuevas expressed that she prefers to be alone, she also made it clear that she would only open the door to love for someone handsome and intelligent.

