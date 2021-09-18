Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The delegation of the Abu Dhabi Women’s Volleyball Club team of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports left yesterday for Sharjah to set up a 5-day training camp, during which the players train in two shifts, morning and evening, with the aim of raising their physical fitness and learning about the latest modern tactics in the game of volleyball.

The delegation is headed and supervised by Mrs. Fatima Al-Amiri, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports. The delegation includes 16 players, led by team captain Mariam Al Balushi and coach Nikki.

The Academy is holding the first camp as part of its constant endeavor to prepare and equip female players with a high level of physical fitness and readiness, and encourage them to practice sports professionally. Academy of different sports.

By organizing its initiatives, the Academy aims to provide direct support in making sports an essential element in the daily life of Emirati women, ensuring them adopt a healthy and active lifestyle, and promoting the inculcation of the values ​​of sportsmanship in the public awareness of the UAE, with the unlimited support of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and President of Abu Dhabi Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Fatima Al-Amiri confirmed that this group of players was chosen to join the camp, because of their talent, passion and determination during the previous training and preparation period, as well as their physical specifications. She added: The team includes a distinguished group of promising players who are expected to provide a good return during the upcoming league championship, and stressed that the door is open for all talented volleyball players to join the team in the coming stages.