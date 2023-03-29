What is the “Ofek-13” moon?

The Ofek-13 satellite is produced by the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.

It is the latest in a series of home-made satellites, the first of which was launched into space in 1988.

The satellite was launched on a Shavit missile over the Mediterranean, on a launch trajectory towards the west that Israel usually uses for fear of sensitive technology falling into the hands of hostile countries if the missile fails.

The CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, Boaz Levy, said: “Ok-13 is the most advanced of its kind, with unique radar surveillance capabilities.”

“It (the moon) will allow information to be collected, whatever the weather and visibility conditions are,” according to Levy.

What did Gallant say?

Yoav Gallant oversaw the launch, which had been planned for months.

This step is a sign that he will remain in office, despite Netanyahu’s announcement, on Sunday, of his dismissal, after he criticized the judicial reforms announced by the government, which sparked public anger.

Gallant said that the missile “will enhance Israel’s monitoring of the area around the clock,” according to Reuters.

“We will continue to prove that even the sky is not the limit for the Israeli defense establishment,” Gallant said in a statement.

The reason for the dispute between Galant and Netanyahu