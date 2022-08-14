The authorities of the Welfare programs continue to put the population at risk in order to tell them about the programs. Last Friday, many older adults went to the roof of the Dautillos fishing camp, Navolato, where they stayed for hours waiting for the Bienpesca cards to be delivered to them. The event was going to start at 12:00 noon, but some people started arriving before 11:00. As if the poor choice of schedules were not enough, five officials gave a speech, including the Federal Programs delegate, Omar López, and the mayor of Navolato, who really said nothing. The Ministry of Health should call the officials to hold events at times when the heat is not so strong and also that, at a minimum, they carry water and serums. It is not fair that, in order to show off, both state and federal public servants put people at risk.

Don’t spend too much In the celebrations of Culiacán, many residents ask the authorities of the City Council. Although it is true that fun is needed after the confinement of the pandemic, the truth is that many public services also lagged behind. Residents of the Las Coloradas neighborhood prefer to have one street paved and others scraped, instead of spending a fortune on an artist. In addition, they consider that in Sinaloa there are many talented people who can offer great shows without spending too much. In this matter, Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil approves, and it will be known if he wants to show off with a great show or invest in the public services that the residents demand the most.

very greeting Governor Rubén Rocha walked yesterday in various areas of the state. Among the communities that he visited were the Los Hornos 1 ranch (Get out if you can), there he spoke with the residents about their needs and promised to provide support. He was also in some roasted chickens in Guasave and also in the Caimaneros tacos and visited the community of El Tigre. The state president was seen on foot going to the houses and shaking hands with children, young people and adults. This action speaks very well of the state president because he is the one who goes to the towns and seeks rapprochement with the inhabitants, despite knowing that they are going to carry out various procedures.

They will supervise the tortilla factories that maintain the price of a kilo of tortilla at 25 pesos to try to convince the owners to lower it to 23, said Economy Secretary Javier Gaxiola Coppel. There is a dilemma on this issue because, while the state government seeks to turn around the increase that occurred a few days ago and for which the state government received congratulations from the federal government, there are many owners of tortilla factories who consider that they do not it is profitable for them to assume the high prices of corn flour dough, gas, electricity, the minimum wage, etc. On this issue, the Ministry of Economy is looking for support, but this would mean that the owners of the tortilla factories go into debt, and there are many who consider that they can no longer bear one more debt.