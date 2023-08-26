Tonight is the last episode of B & B Vol Love. Millions of Dutch people are under the spell of this TV program. The reality show is endlessly discussed in podcasts, at work, on social media and at home on the couch, but what makes the program so popular? Culture editor Amber Wiznitzer explains the success.
- Guest:
- Amber Wiznitzer
- Presentation:
- Gabriella Ader
- Editorial:
- Ignace Shot
- Edit:
- Stef Visjager
- Photo:
- Today_BnB Image RTL
