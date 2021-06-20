On World Refugee Day, which it celebrates under the slogan “Together we heal, learn and shine”, the United Nations called to support refugees around the world, provide them with protection and include them in health care, education and sports systems..

UNHCR said it seeks to expand refugees’ access to primary and secondary health care, reproductive health and mental health services, and to empower refugee children with access to quality education so that they can pursue a better life.

Each year, World Refugee Day is marked by organizing a variety of activities in many countries and around the world with the aim of supporting refugees. These activities are led or engaged by the refugees themselves, as well as by government officials, host communities, businesses, celebrities, school children, and the general public, among others.

Millions of people around the world, led by artists, musicians and even chefs, celebrate World Refugee Day with a series of events against the backdrop of grim statistics showing that more people have been forced to leave their homes due to war and persecution than at any time since the records were created.

The Corona epidemic has exacerbated the refugee crisis around the world, and according to United Nations data, the number of refugees exceeded the eighty million barrier around the world in the middle of last year..

Despite the coronavirus, the number of people fleeing war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses has risen in 2020 to nearly 82.4 million, according to the latest UNHCR report on “Global Trends” recently released in Geneva. This is another 4 percent increase from the record level of 79.5 million people at the end of 2019.

Speaking on this occasion, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, pledged to do everything in his power to help the millions of forcibly displaced “not only to get by, but also to thrive.”.

Grandi said he was “very affected” and “inspired” by the refugees while interviewing them during his 35-year career, praising their determination and courage..

However, he noted that while UNHCR is working hard to mobilize the world’s support, funding is low and resettlement places are very few.

He added: “On this World Refugee Day, and every day, my colleagues and I pledged to do everything in our power to help you, not only to get by, but to thrive.”.

Grandi said that despite the fact that more people are forcibly displaced than ever before, “better ways” have been developed to mobilize the world to help the displaced..