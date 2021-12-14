In an attempt to stop this alarming escalation in the killing of women, and to fill the gaps in the official government’s dealing with them, according to observers, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, issued a decision to prevent the burial of women victims of domestic violence under the pretext of washing shame and protecting honor, without verification. of their identities and the arrest of the perpetrators of those murders.

On Monday, the security services found the body of an unknown woman dumped near a cemetery in one of the neighborhoods of the city of Sulaymaniyah, with traces of gunfire visible on it.

To comment on the rationale for issuing the decision and its details, Ashti Eidallah, advisor to the Vice President of the Kurdistan Regional Government for Women’s Affairs, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Under the slogan “There is no honor in killing women,” we will work to implement this decision, which initially entered into force in the province Sulaymaniyah, and we will work to circulate it in the various governorates of the region, which stipulates that it is forbidden to bury any victim who was killed with motives of dishonorable crimes, without revealing her identity and the identity of her killers.

And the Iraqi Kurdish official continues: “The most recent of these crimes, which killed a woman in her thirties in the city of Sulaymaniyah, where her body was found dumped on the side of the road without personal proof of her identity, and therefore, in light of this decision, the competent security authorities are investigating and investigating to find out the identity of the victim and her family or her husband, and revealed The crime leads and details.

From now on, Abdullah, who is responsible for the gender section in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Territory, says: “We will no longer allow the victims of these crimes to be buried secretly, without decrees worthy of them as innocent women who have fallen victim to violence, backwardness, and outdated customs and traditions. We will also work on writing down their names. and confirming them, verifying their identities, and inflicting the most severe penalties by killing them without mitigation under false claims that do not affect honor.”

While human rights organizations specialized in the defense of women welcomed this decision, general experts and feminist activists believe that it will be useless as long as there are no strict and deterrent legislation and laws to punish perpetrators of violence against women, and that the lesson is in preventing these crimes from occurring in the first place.

Every year, thousands of women and girls fall victim to violence, humiliation and ill-treatment, and many of them are victims of murder, mutilation and assault under the pretext of “washing shame” and “protecting honor”.

According to the Directorate General of Combating Violence against Women in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, the current year has witnessed a remarkable increase in cases of violence and complaints submitted by abused women, compared to last year.