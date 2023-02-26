The defense of the vote and democracy is more important than ever, since the government and his party are trying to “exterminate” and “dismember” these fundamental rights, warned the leader of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortes.

Cortés has also condemned the statements of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has described the citizen mobilization this Sunday as a “simulation” and a “conspiracy” against him.

The PAN leader has stated that heMexicans will not allow the government to destroy democratic institutionsas has happened with Seguro Popular, Children’s Stays and medicines for children with cancer.

“It is time to take action together, it is time to go to the Zócalo and the main squares of the country. Let’s all go together! And that our voice be heard, that it be heard loud and clear that the INE is not touched, that our votes are not touched, ”said the albiazul leader.

The concentration this Sunday is to defend democracytransparency and freedom, Cortés pointed out, and to ensure that Mexicans can continue to vote freely.

In addition, the albiazul national leader has emphasized that The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, with full autonomy, must prevent any attempt at electoral fraud by the government.

This concentration is also a recognition of all the people who have fought for many years to build and consolidate democracy in Mexico through solid institutions, he added.

With this concentration in the Zócalo, the opposition in Mexico is intensifying its resistance against “plan B” of the electoral reform proposed by President López Obrador.

The senate approved the changes to the secondary laws the week ending and they are now awaiting the president’s promulgation.

Civil organizations and political parties called a protest for this Sunday in front of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to request that the ministers define the changes in the law as unconstitutional.

The organizers of the protest, who include 117 civil society organizations, They argue that these changes seriously compromise Mexican democracy.

Among the organizers are Ana Lucía Medina, from Mexico Civil Society; Fernando Belaunzarán and Zita Cecilia Miranda Vaca, who belong to the National Civic Front; Alejandro Florez de Sí for Mexico; Diego Ernesto Díaz Uribe, from Legislative Impact; Michel Duhart from Save Me from the Train; César Daniel González Madruga represents Mexican Recognition; Leonardo García from Misión rescate México; Patricia Aguinaco from Unidos somos futuro; and Rosa María de la Peña from Active Citizens Quintana Roo.

Sunday’s march is the second called by civil organizations in protest against López Obrador’s plans for the future of the INE.

The first demonstration was on November 13 and was one of the most massive of the protests called by the opposition during the government of López Obrador.

Until now, legislators from various political parties have taken unconstitutionality actions against “Plan B” before the Supreme Court, which have already been admitted for study.

President López Obrador has criticized the march and accused members of opposition political parties of being “corrupt” and wanting to defend their privileges.

The protest is scheduled for 11 a.m. (local time) on Sunday in front of the SCJN headquarters in Mexico City, under the slogan “The INE is not touched”.

The demonstrators will gather to listen to speeches, among them those of the retired minister José Ramón Cossío and the journalist Beatriz Pagés.

After the speeches, the organizers have announced that the National Anthem will be sung and the protesters will withdraw from the headquarters of the judiciary.