The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Human Care – Ewaa, affiliated with the Department of Community Development, announced that it is organizing the first art therapy conference in the Middle East and North Africa region, which will be launched on the 17th and 18th of next October in Abu Dhabi, under the slogan “Empowerment through Creativity,” with the participation of an elite group of professionals. Experts, specialists and thought leaders in the field of art therapy from around the world.

The “Art Therapy Conference” aims to provide an in-depth look at the latest developments in the field of art therapy and its role in supporting rehabilitation and empowerment efforts for cases of violence and abuse who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and its impact on mental and psychological health and self-development. This global scientific conference is an initial step that paves the way for a series of upcoming conferences, and aims to provide a platform for exchanging innovative and unprecedented ideas that will advance the field of art therapy worldwide.

The conference’s slogan, “Empowerment through Creativity,” reflects the center’s commitment to encouraging artistic expression and research supported by scientific evidence to ensure tangible developments in the sector. It will include specialized sessions on various aspects of art therapy to explore the benefits, methods, strategies and treatments related to psychological trauma, recovery and comprehensive community initiatives.

The most important topics of the conference are: the basics of art therapy applications, applications and patterns of art therapy, expressive arts therapy and restoring balance through the senses, diagnostic and measurement tools in art therapy, contemporary arts and art therapy, the role of art therapy as an effective tool in rehabilitation, and others.

Her Excellency Sarah Shuhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, said: “The conference confirms the Ewaa Center’s belief in the ability of art to bring about positive change, and its commitment to a comprehensive methodology that harnesses aesthetic expression, creativity and humanitarian principles in treating and rehabilitating cases on the physical, psychological and spiritual levels, which In turn, it contributes to social change, human progress and community development.”

She added: “The conference was prepared to the fullest extent to be a platform for knowledge exchange and learning that includes various specialists, researchers, academics and interested parties from all over the world. We were keen to attract an elite group of experts and thought leaders, who will explore the latest global practices in the field of art therapy and its importance in advancing the goals of the social sector.”

The Art Therapy Conference will be held at the Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, during which nearly 100 artworks created by cases of violence, abuse and human trafficking that the Center received in its shelters will be displayed, in addition to artworks presented by creative artists from all over the country. More than 20 will also be presented. A speaker on the most important topics related to the field. The conference also attracts the attendance of more than 500 individuals at the local and international levels.