In the middle of a second wave of Covid that put the health system of Peru, The country will implement from this Friday a new plan of vaccination unified and massive against the coronavirus that in its first stage is proposed to immunize all adults over 80 years of age in Lima, reported the president Francisco Sagasti.

The intention of this new plan against the pandemic in the country is to immunize the 4.3 million older adults in Peru “before the end of the government” of Sagasti, on July 28.

In parallel to older adults, whose immunization began last March for those over 80 years old, health personnel, the military, police and firefighters, who are part of the first line of combat of the disease, are also vaccinated.

The phases of the plan

The president explained that the plan will then continue with adults from 70 to 79 and then from 60 to 69, and will be applied with a “territorial approach”, which will give priority to localities “most at risk in terms of contagion and death. “

“We started this process in Lima and Callao and then we will continue to expand it throughout the national territory,” he said before recalling that Pfizer vaccines, of which the country has bought 20.5 million, need a cold chain “very strict “.

A healthcare worker registers people for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Peruvian government has signed agreements for 85 million doses from Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the Covax alliance , though so far just 2 million have been confirmed to arrive by April. Photographer: Miguel Yovera / Bloomberg

For this reason, he announced that it is also planned to distribute “mainly throughout the national territory” more than one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that will reach the country through the Covax Facility mechanism, of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Peru is currently facing the onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic, which so far has left a total of 1,659,707 cases and 55,489 deaths, while the care capacity of many hospitals has been overwhelmed, since until this Tuesday there were reported 15,183 hospitalized, 2,599 of which were in intensive care units (ICU).

Logistical challenge

Sagasti stressed that Peru is “ready to respond to this logistical challenge that means significantly increasing the number of vaccinated” and reported that the first million vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm that Peru received last February has already been applied by 98% in its first dose and goes at 77% in the second.

“We are going to finish using one million doses on schedule, before the end of the month, before April 30,” he said.

The president reiterated that his country will receive another 2.8 million doses of Pfizer in May, a million more than initially announced, after having managed to get the pharmaceutical company to increase the shipment by half a million and having bought an additional half million.

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti hopes to speed up vaccination before leaving power at the end of July. Photo: AFP

Peru You will also receive about 276,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month of the Covax Facility mechanism, and in May 1,090,000 doses from that laboratory.

“All vaccinated this year”

The new campaign has been launched through the digital platform “Put my shoulder”, which is the slogan used by the government to inform citizens that all those over 18 in the country will be vaccinated “before the end of the year.”

“This platform will allow knowing where and when to be vaccinated, to which group it corresponds and it will be done according to the criteria of age and residence,” the president explained before highlighting that there will be “a unique digital tool, unlike the first stage of the vaccination process where it was vaccinated by institution “

In this way, he said, “something has been achieved that has been quite difficult and elusive” during Peruvian history, which is “to unify the provision of health services through the different mechanisms that the State has,” among which are the Ministry of Health, the social security system, and military and police health, as well as private health services.

A health worker prepares a dose of a vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm against the coronavirus in Lima, days ago. Photo: XINHUA

The president reiterated his government’s “commitment” to vaccinate the country’s 4.3 million adults over sixty years of age before the end of his term and announced that during this process he will “progressively incorporate those under 60 years of age who have medical conditions that make them vulnerable. “

He assured that even though Peru already has contracts to receive 48 million doses this year of vaccines, continues to negotiate with laboratories such as Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Gamaleya -the Russian institute that produces Sputnik V- and Moderna “to obtain as many vaccines as possible.”

“Before the end of the year we will have enough vaccines and we will have launched a vaccination process that will allow the 24 million Peruvians over 18 years of age to be vaccinated before the end of December,” he concluded.

Source: EFE

