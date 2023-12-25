To revive the traditional ritual of receiving guests in the past, citizen Hamdan Hamad Al-Badwawi decided to open a café where he would receive visitors under the shade of trees, taking advantage of the nature of the area, specifically “Al-Sharia Rest House,” which brings together heritage and entertainment in the heart of Hatta, giving it the name “Under the Shed (Under the Shade). “In the past, the residents of Hatta have always received their guests outdoors under the shade of trees, taking advantage of the atmosphere that characterizes the region, or in the gazebo, which is made of palm leaves.”

Al-Badwawi was keen for the café project to reflect “the spirit and beauty of Hatta” in many details, going beyond the geographical location and name, to include the general character, which was dominated by the rural look with its colors and accessories, which came with family consultations and participation.

Regarding his beginnings, Al-Badwawi mentioned, “The comprehensive plan to develop Hatta, which emerged from the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, paved the way for my project (Under the Shade), and was the main reason behind its launch. It sent an open invitation to the people of Hatta to contribute and invest in it, after it was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2016, with the aim of developing all regions in the Emirate of Dubai, developing infrastructure, implementing a package of development projects and initiatives for the next 20 years, and transforming the Hatta region into an ideal destination for doing business and investment, and a destination. A pioneering tourist at the local and global levels.”

Al-Badwawi received great family support for his project, in addition to the logistical support he received from the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

“Sharia Rest”

Regarding the “Al-Sharia Rest House”, which hosts his project, Al-Badwawi said: “I have beautiful memories of the Al-Sharia area, as I always went there with my mother, and therefore I could not find a better location to launch the café project due to its natural terrain and historical elements dating back more than 200 years, and its visitors can enjoy it.” In it, in light of the presence of the Hatta Falaj, which extends through it and feeds the region’s farms with irrigation water, in addition to (the Sharia Farms Corridor), through which one can explore the farms that its people have donated for good. He explained, “The land of the Sharia Endowment is the oldest documented charitable endowment in the history of the state and dates back to more than 150 years. The Sharia Rest House also witnesses a large demand from visitors and tourists, especially since it provides commercial shops for local projects managed by the people of the city.”

According to Al-Badwawi, the area enjoys great demand, especially during the festival period, specifically with the “Shatana Festival in Hatta”, which comes within the “Dubai Destinations” campaign for this winter. It also constitutes an attraction area for many visitors and tourists with its natural areas, including Lake Al-Lim and Wadi Hub, which allow… Through it, there is an opportunity to practice many hobbies, such as cycling and rowing.

“Under the Shadow” Objectives

Through his project, Al-Badwawi seeks to support the people of Hatta by involving them in many details, starting with designing the project’s visual identity, passing through the furniture used and designed in one of the carpentry shops belonging to the people of the region, all the way to supporting the food products that he hopes will soon see the light in his project “Under the shadow”.

Hamdan Al-Badwawi:

• The comprehensive plan for the development of Hatta paved the way for the “Under the Shadow” project.

• The project was opened with logistical support from the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.