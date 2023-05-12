The month of May has officially arrived, and with it there are many movie releases that promise to be one of the best of the year, the first of which arrived last week with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and now the live action version of The little Mermaid. Film that by the way has started with a strong publicity campaign towards the fans.

In addition to the trailers, some clips with famous songs from the movie have been released, and the one with the theme song was released just hours ago. “Under the sea”, which is one of the favorites of the audience. In this you can see halle baileythe leading actress of the film, thus interacting with the CGI version of Sebastianthe crustacean who appears as his butler.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the work:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and energetic young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Ariel, the youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, longs to know more about the world beyond the sea, and as she visits the surface, she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.

Remember that the film opens on 25 of May in theaters.

Via: Disney

editor’s note: The songs seem to be not bad at all, but I don’t know if this can redeem the film with the public that doesn’t like the proposal of actors. We’ll see what your score is when it finally hits the theaters.