In the Turkish province of Hatay in the south of the country, four Russians were found under the rubble. This was reported on February 8 in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Russian rescuers working in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash went to inspect the destroyed building, under the rubble of which the Russians are.

As the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Danila Martynov told reporters, rescuers are investigating whether a Russian family with two children really ended up under the rubble in Turkey’s Antakya, the administrative center of Hatay province. According to him, the situation is under special control.

“Last night we received information that a family with two children is under the rubble in the city of Antakya,” Martynov added.

He stressed that the Russian rescuers, upon receiving this information, contacted their Turkish colleagues in Antakya. After that, the Russians went to Hatay to participate in the analysis of the rubble.

“We are going to Hatay, beforehand there were four Russians under the rubble,” said one of the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It is assumed that the Russians have been without water and food for two days. In addition, the air temperature in Khatai is around +5 degrees.

Hatay province is located 250 km from the epicenter of the earthquake – Kahramanmarash.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov instructed to send an additional group of rescuers to Turkey.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake in Turkey, 8.5 thousand people were killed, about 50 thousand citizens were injured. Rescue operations continue.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Kahramanmaras on Wednesday. He conducted inspections in a tent city at the Onikisubat stadium.

Also on this day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in Kahramanmarash. The outbreak was located in the Göksun area. The depth was 9 km.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12.