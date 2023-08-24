Under the Riccione sun: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 24 August 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5 Under the Riccione sun, the 2020 Italian film directed by YouNuts! and distributed by Netflix. The film takes its name from the single Riccione by Thegiornalisti, which also serves as the soundtrack along with their other successes. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In a summer in Riccione, a destination frequented by young people, a group of very different guys are looking for love, friendship and fun. As a backdrop to these teenage stories, we find stories of adults rediscovering love late in life. On the soundtrack of Thegiornalisti, the summer events that will lead to changes in the lives of the protagonists follow one another.

Under the Riccione sun: the cast

We have seen the plot of Under the sun in Riccione, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Cristiano Caccamo: Cyrus

Davide Calgaro: Furio

Matteo Oscar Giuggioli as Tommy

Ludovica Martino: Camilla

Saul Nanni: Mark

Fotinì Peluso: Guenda

Claudia Tranchese: Emma

Lorenzo ZurzoloVincent

Giulia Schiavo: Mara

Maria Luisa De Crescenzo: Bea

Sergio Ruggeri: George

Rosanna Sapia: Violante

Tommaso Paradiso: himself

Luke WardLucius

Andrea Roncato: Walter

Isabella FerrariIrene

Streaming and TV

Where to see Under the Riccione sun live on TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 24 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.