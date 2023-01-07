According to the expectations of experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, this failure indicates the failure of any calls for negotiation and dialogue soon, in light of each party’s adherence to the principle of “land first”, that is, Moscow’s requirement for Kyiv’s recognition of the annexation of Crimea and four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russian lands. , while Kyiv requires complete Russian withdrawal from all lands.

Armistice fails on Earth

Russia unilaterally announced on Thursday a 36-hour truce in Ukraine, starting Friday and ending Saturday night, to give soldiers a chance to celebrate Christmas, which is celebrated by the Eastern Orthodox Church.

However, this truce, which was rejected by Kyiv and its allies, and considered it a “Russian ploy” to prepare something and relieve Russian soldiers, had no effect on Saturday, with the sound of Russian bombing on Ukrainian cities and areas under Russian control, during which deaths and injuries occurred.

The advisor to the director of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Mikhailo Podolyak, had previously commented that his country would not agree to any armistice unless Russian forces left the territories it controlled.

US President Joe Biden backed his allies, calling the truce demanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin “ridiculous” and saying the latter was “seeking an outlet” after being hit hard by Ukraine.

He asserted that the only acceptable armistice would not come before a complete withdrawal from Ukraine.

Earth first

An expert in international relations, Costiantin Gridin, rules out any truce or peace talks soon, referring to:

• Moscow’s position calling for Ukraine’s acceptance of the new situation on the ground is what made Kyiv and its allies refuse to engage in peace talks called for by Putin previously, and the same is behind their refusal of the armistice.

• On the other side, there are forces in Russia that timidly declared their refusal to enter into a truce with the Ukrainians because of their continuous bombing, and gave themselves the right to respond and defend.

• The problem, then, is that the West is pushing for talks, but the crisis lies in sovereignty over the land; Putin refuses to give up the lands he has seized even if Kyiv promises him and reassures him about Russia’s national security.

• Russia is also in a critical situation now and cannot politically undo any gains it has made on the ground. If this happens, Putin’s popularity will certainly decrease among his people, and politicians will view him as weak.

Results were not calculated

The expert in international relations, Jasser Matar, expects that Russia’s unilateral declaration of a truce under the pretext of Christmas may be a result of the recent period witnessing a severe bleeding in the numbers of Russian forces.

As for Kyiv’s rejection of the armistice, he sees it as expected, but Putin was betting on international pressure for a temporary ceasefire through which he could breathe a sigh of relief and rest his soldiers.

Putin did not expect the military operation to continue for so long in Ukraine, nor did he expect the unlimited Western support that Ukraine received as a result of this war, which affects the calculations of the war now, according to Matar.