For a while, Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout and Ghislain Bardout collected marine fluorescences, scabs of life that pierce absolute darkness under the appearance of a shrimp, a jellyfish or a trail of phosphorous plankton in the night, molting the sea in the sky and the waves in the aurora borealis.

Before the dark

It is another light that they are going to hunt today. The one that pierces the oceans until more thirsty, and plunges into the water to reach this limit that the last photon cannot cross, the one after which only darkness remains, which the abyss sends back. It is called the “mesophotic zone”. More poetically, it is also called twilight zone, twilight zone to which clings, when approaching the coasts, an ultimate fixed life potential.

“This is this area of ​​medium light, located between 30 and 200 meters deep”, specifies Ghislain Bardout. “She is the common thread of the Under the Pole III expedition”, he continues. Started in 2017 in Greenland, it took them to French Polynesia, to study deep corals.

A motley collective

They will be leaving there again on January 27, for a third and final three-month module. The Why, the schooner aboard which Emmanuelle and Ghislain are crisscrossing the globe, may well be casting off at the very hour when these lines are read. On board, the heterogeneous collective is busy which makes all the singularity of the crew.

It is made up of 12 adults with various skills – divers, engineers, skippers, scientists, photographers and… nanny. In fact, it also has two children, Robin and Tom, so to speak born at sea and who follow their parents’ explorers over the water and their convolutions. “It was an established thing from the moment we both agreed to start a family, explains Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout, we had to adapt our trips to the children’s lives. “ Since then, in the cockpit, the albums of Babar the nautical charts intersect and the chart table is transformed, a few hours a day, into a desk.

The adventure of a lifetime

Twelve years ago, however, Robin was not yet born, let alone his younger brother. Their future parents had just embarked on what was to become the adventure of their lives. She was a skipper, he an engineer and a diving instructor, both passionate about the oceans. Explorer Jean-Louis Étienne was their catalyst. Both have worked with him. Both returned from this experience stung by the call of the Far North and the translucent waters of the Arctic. Aware, too, of the fragility of an environment destined to undergo profound transformation under the effect of global warming.

Our idea was to document the underwater environment that exists under the sea ice before it disappeared.

In 2008, they founded Under the Pole, a mission that combines scientific exploration and prospecting. “Our idea was to document the underwater environment that exists under the sea ice before it disappears”, explains Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout. A year earlier, in 2007, the International Polar Year had focused attention on the threat that warming poses to the ice caps. Today, daily concern was only emerging in public opinion. “We wanted to raise awareness, to tell about this gigantic environment, steeped in history, and which governs the planetary climate and large oceanic circulations”, continues Ghislain Bardout.

They are young – they are then barely in their thirties – determined, a bit crazy and without a circle … The expedition takes two years to be set up, but it is done.

Anchoring a vocation

A fully volunteer team is assembled, made up of nine people and a dog. In 2010, all but one, camped in Canada to ensure logistics, were dropped off by plane right at the geographic North Pole, in the middle of the pack ice, sleds, skis and diving equipment under their arm. They stay there forty-five days, in conditions that one would not wish for a badly licked polar bear. They will be paid with glory in return.

From this exploit come back images of underwater biodiversity of an unprecedented quality at the time, as well as a film, awarded internationally. The vocation is anchored.

Fishing for funding

Comforted in their capacities to lead physically engaged expeditions, the couple decides to repeat the experience and, better still, to set it in time. Under the Pole II is put on paper with, this time, the objective of exploring the Greenlandic coastline, from its northern tip to the Arctic Circle. The purchase of a boat is planned, as is the setting up of an extended team. “We wanted to develop research programs on board”, resumes Ghislain. “With the success of the first expedition, we hoped to find funding more easily. “ Illusions.

To go through with the project, Ghislain and Emmanuelle sell everything, including their own house. Barter allows them to buy the Why, an aluminum schooner designed to navigate all the seas of the world, and to assemble a team of 55 people, including 12 sailors. At the start of 2014, all set sail for Greenland, with one more occupant on board, Robin, born two and a half years earlier.

Polar rebreather dives

The expedition, this time, lasts twenty-one months, including five in winter, entirely stuck in the ice. They come back with nearly 300 dives to their credit, including the first polar rebreather dives to more than 100 meters depth, and six completed research programs. With the testimony, too, of a world in the process of changing times, reluctantly. At the COP21, which is held at Le Bourget shortly after their return, they tell about Greenland, nourished by fishing and artisanal seal hunting, which sees the varieties of fish migrate and the populations of sled dogs decline, replaced by boats and scooters as the ice melts. “We have seen villages go from several thousand dogs to a few hundred”, resumes Ghislain Bardout. “That year, the ice floes only lasted a month, instead of the usual seven …” Televisions are snapping up their films and a book is printed in nearly 8,000 copies. This time, success attracted partners: in 2017, the team began Under the Pole III, for the first time under professional status, with the roadmap to explore the Atlantic and Pacific mesophotic zone, and little Tom for new teammate.

The deepest coral ever seen

In July 2017, the schooner entered the Northwest Passage in the far north of America, where the team explored the bioluminescence of underwater organisms. In September, it crosses the Bering Strait, which connects the two oceans. Until April 2018, she winters in Alaska, before reaching French Polynesia in May, where the team is developing the Deep Hope program, through which it explores deep coral reefs. “We started from a blank page and came up with the largest database in the world on mesophotic corals”, resumes Emmanuelle. They even discovered the deepest coral ever seen, the study of which has just been published.

The rest should have brought them back to Greenland. A global virus has upset their plans. It will therefore be Polynesia, where they intend to finalize their research. “The mesophotic zone could offer a refuge to corals threatened by bleaching: we are going to study their adaptability”, explains Emmanuelle. The model of collaboration between researchers and divers remains in use. ” It’s him, insists Ghislain, that makes our success and that we intend to develop during Under the Pole IV. ” A quest for underwater light, always, but this time programmed over ten years.