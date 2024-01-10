The Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, at its headquarters in the University City, organized a press conference to reveal the details of the Seventh International Arabic Language Conference, which will be held over the course of January 16 and 17 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, under the title “Teaching and learning the Arabic language, looking towards the future: requirements, opportunities, and challenges,” with the participation of 197 speakers and specialists from 23 countries who present 82 qualitative research and participate in enriching 24 seminars and workshops.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, Dr. Amhamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, and Adel Muhammad Wahib, Head of the Program Unit at the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, spoke at the press conference. It was attended by a group of media figures and stakeholders. And representatives from a number of parties.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Center, provided a detailed overview of the program and the goals expected to be achieved in this prominent event hosted by Sharjah for the seventh year, and stressed the spirit of interaction and cooperation between educational institutions and specialists in the field of teaching the Arabic language, stressing the role of the conference in promoting cultural exchange and exchanging experiences. .

He stressed that the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the efforts of the Educational Center had the greatest impact in achieving many achievements in the field of studies, research, training courses, seminars, conferences, partnerships, etc., in an effort to achieve the center’s goal of developing the teaching and learning of the Arabic language.

He explained that the conference will be held at the center’s headquarters and will be organized in person and remotely, to enable specialists to benefit from its research and discussions, and to contribute to consolidating pedagogical, educational and professional foundations in the field of teaching and learning the Arabic language in all fields.

Dr. Al-Hammadi explained that the conference’s objectives include following up on renewed challenges, obstacles and problems in light of the new changes and terminology of the Arabic language, and enabling specialized institutions and educational and pedagogical bodies under the umbrella of the ministries of education in the Gulf states, as well as from non-member countries, to communicate and exchange research and expertise in the field of the Arabic language.

He pointed out that the conference will also benefit Arabic language curriculum policy makers, authors of books and teaching curricula, teachers, and mentors by clarifying the knowledge, skills, and topics related to the Arabic language, including explanations, reading, and meanings, that must be developed among students of educational stages, and enlightening them about the means, activities, and strategies that help develop the Arabic language. Those skills.

Al-Hammadi stated that, in the context of preparing for the Arabic Language Conference, the scientific committee was formed to supervise the research presented according to a set of criteria. The members of the committee were selected based on their experience and scientific competencies in the field of teaching and learning the Arabic language, with the aim of ensuring a strong and diverse representation of the linguistic field.

For his part, Dr. Amhamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, stressed the importance of linguistic activities in supporting efforts to improve the quality of education, and the necessity of cooperation to achieve common goals, pointing to the importance of dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the conference, which provides a unique platform to confront challenges, especially since it It polishes the personality of Arabic language teachers and develops their linguistic skills and capabilities.

He expressed his optimism about the success of the conference and its positive impact on improving the quality of teaching the Arabic language, stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to enhance teaching and learning of the Arabic language by considering modern technologies and renewed challenges.