Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the World Summit of Religious Leaders for Climate will begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. The summit highlights the pivotal role assigned to religious communities and institutions in addressing the climate emergency.

In advance of the summit, high-level interfaith leaders, academics, environmental experts, and youth, women, and indigenous leaders will continue months of close collaboration to issue an ambitious, unified interfaith statement to advance climate action, the “Interfaith Statement on Climate Action,” which will be signed by prominent religious figures during the top.

The summit will be held over two days, organized by the Council of Muslim Elders in cooperation with the presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the United Nations Environment Programme.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the 28th Conference of the Parties COP28, said: “Thanks to the leadership’s vision, openness, tolerance, and inclusion of all have been established among the most important values ​​of society in the UAE. In line with this vision, the Presidency of the Twenty-Eighth Conference of the Parties praises the efforts of religious leaders to raise awareness and advocate for confronting the repercussions of climate change, especially in light of the great importance of the role of these leaders in instilling the correct values ​​and principles that urge individuals and societies to protect the planet, and we affirm the support of the Conference Presidency for the call he made. Leaders and global symbols of religions to join hands, unify efforts, and activate participation in climate action in order to build a better future for humanity everywhere.

For his part, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said: “We are anticipating this prominent event, which discusses ways of cooperation between religion and science, enhancing the influence of religious leaders and religious communities in protecting the future of the planet, and working together to reduce the negative effects of climate change at the global level.” the world, and ensuring a just energy transition.” His Eminence Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Head of the Department for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, one of the prominent participants in the upcoming summit, said: “The participants in this summit represent different religions and backgrounds, and we realize that we all have a religious and moral duty to promote the ethics of caring for the earth, which is our common home, and includes This summit includes symbols of the highest levels and representatives of various groups of society, and thus represents a true call to all humanity to protect and preserve nature.”

Wing of Faith

The Muslim Council of Elders, in cooperation with the Presidency of the Twenty-Eighth Session of the Conference, the United Nations Environment Program and a coalition of religious partners, is hosting the Faith Pavilion, the first pavilion of its kind in the history of the Conference of the Parties.

This pioneering platform is designed to be a hub for promoting meaningful interfaith cooperation and engagement in “encouraging effective and ambitious climate action.”