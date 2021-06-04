Al Ain (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and in the honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai “may God protect him”, the United Arab Emirates University will organize next Tuesday, June 8 The virtual graduation ceremony for the 41st class of its students is underway.

A number of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Honorable Ministers, senior state officials and parents will participate in the virtual ceremony. And in the interest of the university administration to keep the graduation ceremony an annual station despite the circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic, it provided a distinct mechanism to celebrate the graduation of students “from a distance” to spread the spirit of joy and joy while promoting the spirit of creativity and innovation through a ceremony befitting the status and reputation of the university, where a special studio was equipped. The latest technology for filming the ceremony and broadcasting it via electronic communication techniques.

The 41st batch of university graduates includes 2,725 male and female students, 346 of whom are in graduate programs, and 62 male and female graduates from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.