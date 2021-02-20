Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State … this morning, Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, the work of the International Defense Conference 2021, which is being held for the first time in its “hybrid” version, brings together more than 24 experts and specialists in the defense sector, with the presence and wide participation of 80 countries. On the ground in the ADNOC Business Center and virtually.

The conference’s main sessions revolve around “the flourishing and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The International Defense Conference 2021 – accompanying IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, to be held from February 21 to February 25, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – sheds light on the pivotal role Abu Dhabi plays in advancing the defense industries locally, regionally and globally.







