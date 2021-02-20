Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” … the work of the International Defense Conference 2021, which is being held for the first time in its “hybrid” version, began this morning in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 24 experts and specialists in the defense sector, with wide attendance and participation. From 80 countries on the ground in the ADNOC Business Center and by default.

The conference’s main sessions revolve around “the flourishing and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The International Defense Conference 2021 – accompanying IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, to be held from February 21 to February 25, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – sheds light on the pivotal role Abu Dhabi plays in advancing the defense industries locally, regionally and globally.