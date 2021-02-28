Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the annual final festival for camel racing “Al Wathba 2021” will be launched on Monday morning and will continue until the tenth From next March on the floor of Al Wathba Square in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The festival is watched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organized by the Camel Racing Federation headed by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State.

The closing festival represents one of the most important heritage races in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, being the true building block of all festivals, as it completes 41 years of successes since its establishment, in continuation of the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

The closing annual festival of camel racing launched its first launch in 1980, and participation in it occupies a special place among camel owners due to its great historical and heritage, as every year witnesses a large participation of camel owners from the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to come and obtain the law.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival had begun the final preparations for the festival with the conclusion of the registration process on the evening of last “Wednesday”, which continued for 5 days through the smart bike program and the registration site next to the camel racing association in Al Wathba.

The festival’s organizing committee, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, allocated 36 symbols for the winners of the group’s camel races and 223 races, including 208 rides in the five categories of races, and 15 races for the heritage race.

The 10-day competition with the production facts category begins tomorrow morning, during which the boats will run in 70 lanes, in which challenges will continue over a period of two days, as they will attend the beginning with 30 lines of production facts, and a distance of 4 km, of which 20 are in the morning and 10 in the evening. On the second day, the festival will witness the continuation of the truths competition over the course of 40 steps, 25 of which are in the morning and 15 in the evening.

On the third day, Al-Lakaya will launch its journey in the festival with 42 races, 22 of which are on the first day, which will witness the establishment of 12 stages of production in the evening, and 20 runs on the fourth day of the festival. On the fifth day, we will be on time with the start of the first heritage race competition, with 10 runs in the morning and 10 for broadcast production in the evening, and the broadcast will continue its competitions on the sixth day with 26 lines distributed between 16 in the morning and 10 in the evening.

On the seventh day, the organizing committee allocated 5 rounds for the heritage race in the morning period, and in the evening the first challenges of the folds category begin for a distance of 8 km with production races, and the folds continued their journey in the festival with 22 races, including 12 in the morning and 10 in the evening.

On the ninth day, competitions will be held for the last camel classes participating in races with the yearlong and zamul, in which the midships will run over 32 runs, including 18 on the first day, and 14 on the last days of the festival.