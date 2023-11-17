Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and the supervision of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness The President of the State, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023-2024, the festival activities began today, Friday, amid a large public turnout from various groups, a festive atmosphere, and dazzling lights and fireworks, and will continue until March 9, 2024.

The first day of the festival’s activities witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors, including citizens, residents and tourists from around the world, who were keen to visit the festival’s sections and squares to watch and follow the performances, folk art groups and various events in all parts and aspects of the festival.

The fireworks, which were set off in the sky of the festival and decorated the sky of the Al Wathba area, caught the attention of the audience with their splendid colors and diverse shapes. The Emirates Fountain, which is in the middle of the festival square, attracted hundreds to enjoy the sounds of music, laser lights, and holograms with the flow of water, and drones painted artistic paintings in the festival’s sky that dazzled audiences from all over the world.

At the same time, the amusement park within the festival witnessed hundreds of families coming for their children to experience exciting experiences, games, and adventures, including the House of Horrors. The city was filled with children to enjoy all the games, shows, cartoon characters, and educational workshops held with the aim of developing children’s skills.

The heritage village, with its mountainous, agricultural, marine and desert sections, witnessed an unparalleled turnout of visitors, especially from tourists who were keen to see the work of the craftsmen as they presented their handicrafts, and listened to a comprehensive explanation of the nature of each environment, its nature, crafts and products. It attracted the manufacture of Sadu, burqa loan, sarong sewing, spinning and weaving. The making of talli attracted dozens of visitors who were amazed at these traditional crafts and the artistry they possess along with the ingenuity and creativity of the craftsmen.

The henna engraving corner was also filled with dozens of young girls engraving henna on their hands, and the same was true in the girls’ crimping section, where they stood and learned about the traditional methods of crimping hair with all its craft, speed, and art.

Through the activity and events of the Heritage Village, visitors to the festival saw an aspect of the authentic customs and traditions of the Emirates, which reflected the Emirates’ civilization and heritage throughout the geographical extension of the country. While the popular market in the village was crowded with visitors who flocked to buy the products offered by the productive families, especially perfumes, incense, embroidered clothes, and other products.

During the activities of the first day, the pavilions of the countries participating in the festival witnessed a large turnout of visitors from all levels to learn about the arts, products, culture and artistic performances of these countries that transport visitors through the pavilions in a wonderful scene of the festival and its objectives.

“Chinatown”, which is being held as one of the new activities in this year’s festival, received crowds of visitors to learn about Chinese culture, the products on display, the famous Chinese foods, some customs and traditions, Chinese calligraphy in writing, and other aspects presented by Chinatown.

The “Anecdotes” Reserve provided a dazzling view to visitors through the collection of animals and birds collected in the reserve, such as the white tiger. Visitors gathered to see a real dinosaur head in addition to other rare and strange birds and animals, and the scene of visitors taking pictures with these anecdotes was eye-catching.

With the large crowd in it, the festival administration organized the process of entering the reserve in specific numbers so that every visitor could enjoy the place and see these rare creatures sufficiently. At the same time, folklore bands and the Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band were touring the festival grounds, presenting their arts and music to those sitting on the seats spread throughout the festival. Which varied from popular to international and Arab, forming a dazzling background for the festival and the atmosphere that surrounds it.

The specialized pavilions of Abu Dhabi Councils received a great response in their various sections and offers, and the same was true in the agricultural oasis, in the dates pavilion, and in the agricultural products market, which presented many fresh Emirati products.

From the time the festival doors opened to receive visitors at four in the afternoon until twelve midnight, the numbers of individuals and families were constantly increasing, interacting with the festival, its events, programs, sections and activities. The festival management has provided all services, taking into account the needs and requirements of visitors, with easy access to these services.

It should be noted that the Sheikh Zayed Festival program is full of various programs and events, some of which will be presented weekly and other activities presented daily, in addition to activities that will be included sequentially according to occasions and events during the 114 days of the festival, such as the New Year’s celebration, in addition to the program of traditional sports that will be held, such as the award ceremony. Greater Zayed for pure Arabian camels, falconry competitions, sailing boats, etc. The topic has a timetable, while there will be many other surprises that will be announced successively, whether in terms of concerts, programs or fireworks.

This is in contrast to the program to celebrate National Day, which begins at the beginning of next month and is full of many activities, events, and programs led by the Union March. This is a major national event in which citizens who present a solid national picture participate with the program to celebrate this precious national occasion and extends over several days.

Fans of competitions and prizes will find thousands of opportunities to win valuable prizes, through many competitions and raffles, as the “Tiffan Loll” program begins, which is a competitions program specializing in heritage in all its forms and types. Free vouchers will also be distributed and drawn to be drawn at the pavilion of the Sheikh Mansour Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses, which Five cars will be drawn to be drawn according to the established schedule, and many other competitions and prizes offered by the various departments and wings. Visitors will also expect many surprises and events full of fun and entertainment, so that the Sheikh Zayed Festival remains a comprehensive cultural, heritage, sporting and entertaining event that celebrates life and provides people with happiness through an atmosphere of joy and happiness. Joy.