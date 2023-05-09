Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the activities of the 32nd session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, from May 22 to May 28, 2023, with the participation of a group of leading writers, thinkers and publishers from Most parts of the world, to display the distinctive literary and cultural heritage of the Middle East, to strengthen the ties between the Arab and international communities in the field of publishing.

The exhibition is organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, affiliated to the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi. This year’s session focuses on the concept of sustainability as a central idea, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

The exhibition will witness various initiatives, events and seminars that highlight the best global methods of perpetuating sustainability in the field of publishing.

As the leading literary event in the Arab world, the fair provides a vital platform for global dialogue that includes various talks by prominent Arab and international speakers, including writers, publishers and content makers, who present an integrated schedule of diverse activities that meet the aspirations of the public, including professionals, consumers and families. This program includes five main themes. These are the culture and creative arts, children and youth programmes, specialized vocational programmes, in addition to partner programmes.

Throughout the week, attendees can participate in cultural sessions such as panel discussions, seminars, and poetry evenings that present famous personalities from the world of thought, literature, and media. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet their favorite authors and get their signed books.