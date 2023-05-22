Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, opened the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which Its activities will continue at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center until May 28, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, affiliated to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

His Highness inspected the exhibition, accompanied by the UAE Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi Sarah Awad Muslim, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, Mohammed Al Murr. Mohammed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language Ali bin Tamim, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Saleh Muhammad Al Jaziri, and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language Saeed Al Tunaiji and Executive Director of the Marketing and Strategic Communications Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Nouf Al-Bouchalibi.

His Highness visited a number of local, Arab and international pavilions and publishing houses participating in the exhibition, including the pavilion of the Republic of Turkey, which is the guest of honor at this year’s edition, in appreciation of its efforts in promoting the literary and artistic movement, and its pioneering role in the publishing industry.. His Highness also met with a number of publishers who contribute In promoting the spread of the Arabic language across the world through many cultural initiatives.

The exhibition, which will last for 7 days, will welcome its visitors to six different cultural sites, including, in addition to ADNEC, the Cultural Foundation – Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sorbonne University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and the “Logos Hope” ship, the largest floating book fair in the world. The World, currently moored at Mina Zayed, coinciding with the exhibition activities.

In its edition this year, the exhibition celebrates the concept of sustainability as a pivotal idea, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability. The exhibition witnesses various initiatives, events and seminars aimed at highlighting global best practices to support sustainability trends in the field of publishing, in addition to organizing dialogue sessions and discussions on climate change and enhancing food security.

In addition, in its current edition, the exhibition celebrates the achievements of the Arab philosopher Ibn Khaldun, the founder of sociology, in his capacity as the “pivotal figure” of this session, by holding historical, philosophical and literary dialogues and discussions that focus on his work and heritage in various social, economic and historical fields.

This session is considered the largest in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in terms of the area it occupies, and the number of cultural sites that host a schedule full of cultural, literary, knowledge and artistic events, which will exceed two thousand activities in total. The current session witnesses the participation of the largest number of exhibitors and publishers, with a total number of more than 1,300 exhibitors from more than 85 countries, providing visitors with more than 500,000 titles in various fields of knowledge.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is one of the most important and leading literary and intellectual events in the Arab world, as it provides a distinguished platform for global intellectual dialogue by organizing dialogue sessions and intellectual seminars in which elite writers, thinkers, writers, artists and content makers from Arab countries and the rest of the world participate. The exhibition activities include a busy schedule that meets the aspirations of the public from different age groups and cultural and intellectual orientations, through a diverse program that includes five main axes: culture, creative arts, children and youth, specialized professional programs, in addition to the partners program.