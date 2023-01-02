Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the ADNEC Group announced the holding of the 16th session of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) and the 7th session of the Maritime Defense and Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023), from 20 to 24 February next.

The ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, will organize the two exhibitions at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, during which they will unveil a wide range of the most prominent new technologies, as well as attract major participants and exhibitors from the global defense sector.

IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions represent the two largest events of their kind in the world, and the next session of IDEX coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of this unique exhibition. A wide range of senior leaders, officials, decision-makers and ministers, as well as sector experts and specialists from all countries of the world, will participate in the two exhibitions.

For the first time during the event, the ADNEC Group will host a series of high-level roundtable dialogues in the presence of a group of thought leaders and seasoned interlocutors in the sector, who will review the most important and latest topics related to the defense and maritime defense sectors, as well as benefit from the results of these meetings for the purpose of cooperation and launching specialized reports in the sector.

During the event, the IDEX Next_Gen space dedicated to start-ups will be revealed, which allows entrepreneurs to showcase their solutions and technologies in the defense and maritime defense sector to the most prominent names in the sector, in addition to the Innovation Path Tour, which is a dedicated tour through the sections of the exhibition that highlights the latest products and innovations in the defense sector. Maritime defense is one of the world’s leading brands. The tour allows exhibitors to present their latest products and innovative solutions to thousands of international and local buyers.

In terms of content, the two exhibitions provide, for the first time, open discussion activities that allow attending the most prominent discussions on the latest developments in the sector, as the Navdex Talks event is held in the Marina Hall, which is being developed in the new ADNEC Marina, opposite the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and focuses on the most important issues related to the defense sector. Bahri, while the IDEX talks event includes sessions covering a variety of important topics related to the global defense sector. Topics for discussions include: women and youth in the defense sector, heroes of the defense sector, as well as motivational sessions.

The event also includes the “Defense History” pavilion for history buffs, which hosts an interactive exhibition highlighting the most important products and technologies adopted in the defense sector over the past 30 years.

IDEX and NAVDEX provide a world-leading platform that showcases the latest innovations and technologies in the international defense sector, as well as the latest technologies and equipment developed by defense sectors around the world. The previous edition of the two exhibitions in 2021 achieved remarkable success, as it welcomed more than 62,000 visitors and more than 900 local, regional and international companies from 59 countries, in addition to hosting 35 national pavilions.