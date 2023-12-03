Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, COP28 inaugurated today the first interfaith pavilion at the Conferences of the Parties, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, representing… About His Holiness Pope Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church, and a group of global religious leaders.

His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, delivered two speeches via video technology, during which they stressed the importance of taking urgent measures to address climate change.

Pope Francis said: “Our world today needs alliances that do not oppose or antagonize anyone, so that we, representatives of religions, can affirm the possibility of change and offer respectful and sustainable ways of life. We must also sincerely appeal to those responsible for the nations to preserve our common home.”

For his part, His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, said: “The exceptional initiative presented by the Council of Muslim Elders to invite symbols of different religions to sign the Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for Climate, as well as the establishment of an interfaith pavilion for the first time within the COP28 Conference of the Parties, in order to make the voice of leaders heard.” Religious people in confronting challenges, especially the challenge of climate change, is a valuable opportunity to strengthen efforts to protect our common environment and save it from destruction that looks like certain destruction, after its warnings have appeared and continued year after year.”

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Ali Nahyan said: “As we welcome you to the Interfaith Pavilion, which was established at the initiative of the Council of Muslim Elders in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, we affirm that the UAE, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the head of state, may God protect him, is a state that embraces peace as a means and a goal and takes tolerance, reconciliation, and human brotherhood as an approach and method. It is a state that plays a pivotal role in the progress of the world, and works with all seriousness and commitment to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development. It is a state that is keen to ensure Cooperation and joint work with everyone, in the light of the complete conviction that the progress and stability of the world is dependent on the existence of this cooperation and joint work, and the achievement of permanent effectiveness in it.”

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the COP28 Conference, said on this occasion that the leadership’s vision established the principles of openness, moderation and tolerance within the values ​​of society in the UAE, stressing that the COP28 presidency is guided by this vision in its work to enhance the inclusion of everyone in the climate action system. , including supporting interfaith dialogue to contribute to the progress of humanity, and addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, whose repercussions extend beyond all borders and differences and affect all societies and countries, and that the world’s success in confronting the repercussions of climate change depends on cooperation, solidarity and concerted efforts of the international community.

He pointed to the ability of religious leaders to play an effective role in this field by raising awareness of the global collective responsibility to protect the environment, stressing that the Interfaith Pavilion, which is being held for the first time at United Nations climate conferences, constitutes a model for the multilateral approach to action, and contributes to facilitating a meeting. Leaders of religions and beliefs in a spirit of hope, peace, optimism, and unity around a shared commitment to protecting planet Earth.

The Council of Muslim Elders, in cooperation with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environment Programme, the Holy See, and a coalition of religious partners, is participating in hosting the pavilion, which will witness many discussions on the role of religious communities and institutions in addressing the repercussions of climate change, and will witness a number of discussion sessions hosting global religious leaders. , scholars, and senior political officials, and during other activities held there is support for the establishment of various dialogues that include representatives of youth and indigenous peoples.

The Interfaith Pavilion builds on the success achieved by the World Interfaith Leaders Summit, which included more than 200 religious leaders, scholars, youth, academics, and environmental experts in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and 7, and witnessed the COP28 presidency receiving the document “Forum of Conscience: Uniting the Efforts of “For the Renaissance of Planet Earth,” known as the “Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement on COP28,” which was signed by 28 religious leaders and referred to the common concerns of humanity due to the escalation of the negative impacts of climate change. It also affirmed the joint commitment of religious leaders to contribute to confronting this challenge. This document is presented in Interfaith Pavilion in the Blue Zone at COP28.

The Interfaith Pavilion seeks to unite the efforts of representatives of religions, communities and institutions to support climate action and implement the goals of the Paris Agreement, based on the fact that more than 84 percent of the world’s population belongs to religions or beliefs.