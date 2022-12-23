Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will be held from January 14 to 19.

The week is a global initiative launched by the UAE and hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, a world leader in the field of clean energy. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28, which will be held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will be held under the slogan “Together to promote climate action leading up to COP28”, and will bring together leaders of countries and governments, policy makers, experts, investors, entrepreneurs and youth from around the world, in order to hold a series of constructive dialogues that will contribute to achieving climate neutrality in the future.

The main concerned parties will discuss the most prominent issues on the agenda of the COP28 Conference, the need to involve all segments of society and those concerned with climate affairs, and how to benefit and build on the first global assessment of the Paris Agreement to accelerate progress efforts in the field of climate action during the conference and beyond.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 provides a new platform for the global energy sector through the launch of the inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit, hosted by the green hydrogen business sector at Masdar Company. Its objectives in the field of climate neutrality.

Earlier this month, Masdar announced its new structure, which included launching the company’s business in the field of green hydrogen, with the aim of strengthening its efforts and expanding its projects in the field of clean energy and contributing to advancing global efforts to reduce emissions. Thanks to this step, Masdar has become one of the largest clean energy companies in the world and enjoys a prominent position to enhance its leading role in this sector, which contributes to the consolidation of the UAE’s leadership in the energy sector.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, the first global gathering in the field of sustainability during the new year, will provide a platform to stimulate effective dialogue on climate action in the run-up to COP28. The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, hosted by Masdar and held on January 16, will focus on A wide range of important topics that include food and water security, energy savings, decarbonization of industries, health, and climate adaptation.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 also seeks to involve young people in climate action, through the “Youth for Sustainability” platform, which annually organizes a special center that attracts 3,000 young men and women. For “Masdar”, the forum gives women more space to discuss sustainability issues.

As usual in previous years, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will also witness many events organized by the week’s partners, which provide an opportunity to participate in discussing issues related to sustainability. Global Atlantic Council, and the World Future Energy Summit.

During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, the fifteenth annual ceremony will be held to distribute the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the leading global award launched by the UAE to honor outstanding solutions and projects in the field of sustainability.

The award has so far honored 96 winners in the categories of health, food, energy, water and international secondary schools. The award has also contributed to making a positive impact on the lives of more than 378 million people around the world. The list of countries benefiting from the award projects included Vietnam, Nepal, Sudan, Ethiopia and the islands. Maldives and Tuvalu.

Since its inception, the award has contributed to improving the standard of living in many societies in various countries of the world by providing means of quality education, food and clean water, quality health care, energy sources, job opportunities, and raising levels of security and safety.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will focus on small, medium and emerging companies, especially given that it is estimated that 90 percent of companies around the world belong to the category of small and medium enterprises. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 will host more than 70 small, medium and emerging companies from various sectors, in addition to the global “Innovate” initiative launched by Masdar City and showcasing the latest global technologies.

The activities of the next session of the week will start with the holding of the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Energy Forum of the Atlantic Council on January 14 and 15, while the opening ceremony and announcement of the strategy for the Conference of the Parties COP28 will be held, the Zayed Sustainability Prize distribution ceremony, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit will be held on January 16 The World Future Energy Summit, the “Innovate” initiative, and the Youth Center for Sustainability will be held from January 16 to 18, and the Women’s Forum for Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy will be held on January 17, and the Green Hydrogen Summit and Abu Dhabi Forum for Sustainable Finance will be held on January 18.