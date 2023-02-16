Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” Abu Dhabi is hosting a charity event in the Cultural Complex in Qasr Al Hosn in favor of the Children’s National Hospital in Washington.
The ceremony contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America to provide treatment for children with cancer around the world.
The Children’s National Hospital in Washington includes the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Innovation in Pediatric Surgery, which opened in 2010 thanks to the UAE’s support of AED 550 million for the hospital.
The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Innovation in Pediatric Surgery is distinguished by its application of innovative new methods to develop and enhance pediatric treatments and surgeries, which contributes to the treatment of children all over the world.
It is noteworthy that the Institute has issued 40 new patents in the field of medical innovations in pediatric treatments, in addition to licensing eight companies to market medical technologies in the field of pediatric treatment.
The year 2022 witnessed the inauguration of the “National Institute for Research and Innovation” at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, with a grant provided by the UAE in the amount of 100 million dirhams.
The launch of the “National Institute for Research and Innovation” came to enhance research capabilities and drive development efforts to provide life-saving treatments and solutions for children all over the world.
