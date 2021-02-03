Under the patronage of the Head of State … the launch of the International Defense Conference on February 20

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” … the work of the International Defense Conference 2021 will start on February 20, which is held for the first time in its “hybrid” version, bringing together more than 26 speakers of experts and specialists from different parts of the country. The world is on the ground at ADNOC Business Center, and virtually through global communication platforms to discuss the prosperity and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The conference, organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Economic Balance Council (Tawazun), will be held in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces from 08:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m., prior to the launch of the IDEX 2021 and Maritime Defense exhibitions. NAVDEX 2021 », which will be held from 21 to 25 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The conference begins with an opening and welcoming speech by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, through which he sheds light on the main role of the UAE in advancing global defense industries, followed by four main sessions, in which a group of Emirati and international personalities will participate, most notably His Excellency Suhail Bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first session, held under the title “Innovative Opportunities in Managing Distribution Chain Systems for the Post-Corona Era,” will witness the participation of His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, and Helmut Rauch, President and CEO of the “Deal Defense” company, And Tim Cahill, Senior Vice President, Lockheed Martin International. The session will be moderated by Badr Al Olama, Executive Director of Aviation Industry, Mubadala Investment Company.

The second session, held under the title “Protecting Artificial Intelligence and Other Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies in the Era of Cooperation and Participation,” will be attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Michael Johansson, CEO of SABB, and Heidi Grant, Director of Defense Security Cooperation Agency. In the United States of America, and Eric Papin, Executive Vice President, Technology and Innovation Officer, Naval Group.

As for the third session, which is held under the title “Enhancing Research and Development Aspects in Defense Industries in Light of Rapid and Complex Changes”, during which HE Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of Advanced Technology Group “Edge”, and HE Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, CEO of the Council The economic balance is “balance”, Dr. Uzi Rubin, senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, Kim, Yoon Seok, deputy minister of the Office of Military Force and Resource Management in South Korea, and Lieutenant General Theodoros Lagios Huff, Director General of the General Directorate of Defense Investment and Armament. The session will be moderated by Dr. Noah Rafour, Head of International Relations at the Dubai Future Foundation.

The conference concludes with the fourth session, which is held under the title “A comprehensive view of how cybersecurity identifies with the era of digital transformation,” with the participation of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Major General Dinesh Kumar Trivadi, Director General of Maritime Operations. The session will be moderated by Dr. Bushra Al Balushi, Director of Research and Innovation at the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center. The closing speech of the activities of the International Defense Conference will be delivered by Dr. Yahya Al-Marzouki, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Conference and Adviser in the Office of the Chief Executive of the Economic Balance Council.

Brigadier General Engineer Khalifa Ali Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the International Defense Conference 2021, said, “We are proud to host global defense industry leaders in the capital Abu Dhabi, to participate and attend this pioneering event that highlights the importance of international cooperation in facing current and future technological challenges, and discussing developments in sectors. Defense, security and technology, and strengthening defense systems and infrastructure to ensure their compatibility with global trends towards adopting the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Al-Kaabi added, “We are looking forward to organizing the International Defense Conference in the recovery phase from” Covid-19 “to be the beginning of a new phase through which we seek to foresee the future, discuss the most pressing global issues and challenges, plan and develop opportunities and take critical decisions to support governments to strengthen and support the national economy beyond The “Covid-19” pandemic.

For his part, Saeed bin Khadim Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Capital Events Company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, said, “ADNEC seeks to contribute to the process of transferring and localizing knowledge by attracting global expertise. The International Defense Conference is an ideal platform for attending and participating with experts from These sectors are vital for meeting and continuing business, which confirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional capital for the business tourism sector.

Al-Mansoori stressed that the UAE enjoys the confidence of the international community, as a safe global destination, which proactively dealt with the “Covid-19” pandemic and contained the risks of its spread, and is able to host the world again. In light of its endeavors to attract delegations from all over the world, ADNEC will apply a wide range of preventive measures and procedures that ensure the health and safety of all conference participants and delegations, in accordance with the highest international standards.

It is noteworthy that ADNEC and the organizing committees for the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions and the International Defense Conference continue to coordinate with the competent authorities in the country to study the adoption of a number of measures that facilitate the entry of international participants, exhibitors and visitors and support their participation in the upcoming sessions, in addition to providing the highest standards of health and safety. For everyone, as all participants and delegations will be required to present a negative “Covid-19” “PCR” test result. Standards for physical spacing and wearing face masks will also be applied during the two exhibitions and all conference activities.