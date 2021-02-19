Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the works of the International Defense Conference 2021 in its “hybrid” version will start today at the ADNOC Business Center, and virtually through various global communication platforms from 08:00 in the morning. And until 2:00 pm … the defense conference accompanying the IDEX and Naval Defense exhibitions 2021, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Economic Balance Council (Tawazun), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces in the United Arab Emirates United, more than 26 experts and specialists from different parts of the world to discuss the prosperity and development of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, and their protection in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

(Archive)

The conference will kick off with the opening speech of His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs in the UAE, in which he refers to the main role of the UAE in advancing global defense industries, followed by four main sessions, in which a group of Emirati and international personalities will participate, most notably His Excellency Suhail Bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first session, entitled “Innovative Opportunities in Managing Distribution Chain Systems for the Post-Coronavirus Era,” is led by Badr Al-Olama, Executive Director of Aviation Industry, Mubadala Investment Company. His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Helmut Rauch, President and CEO of Deal Defense, and Tim Cahill, Senior Vice President at Lockheed Martin International, will participate in it.

The second session, “Protecting Artificial Intelligence and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the era of cooperation and sharing,” will be attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Michael Johansson, CEO of SAP, Heidi Grant, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in the United States of America, and Eric Papin, Deputy Chief Technology Officer and Innovation Officer, Naval Group.

The third session deals with “enhancing aspects of research and development in defense industries in light of the rapid and complex changes” and is led by Dr. Noah Rafour, Head of International Relations at the Dubai Future Foundation, with the participation of Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of the Advanced Technology Group “EDGE”, and Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani Dr. Uzi Rubin, Senior Researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, Kim Yeon Seok, Deputy Minister of the Office of Military Force and Resource Management in South Korea, and Lieutenant General Theodoros Lagios Havel, Director General of the General Directorate of Defense Investment and Armament .

The conference concludes with the fourth session entitled: “A comprehensive view of how cybersecurity identifies with the era of digital transformation”, with the participation of Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Major General Dinesh Kumar Trivadi, Director General of Maritime Operations. The session will be moderated by Dr. Bushra Al Balushi, Director of Research and Innovation at the Dubai Center for Electronic Security .. It is reported that the organizing committees for the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions and the International Defense Conference apply a number of measures that facilitate the entry of international participants and visitors by providing the highest standards of health and safety for all. Where all participants and delegations will be required to present a negative (Covid-19) “PCR” examination result, in addition to applying physical distancing standards, and wearing face masks during the two exhibitions and all conference activities.