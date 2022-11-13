The Ministry of Education is organizing the sixth national week to prevent bullying in the school environment, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates” and in cooperation with partners in federal and local bodies, during the period from 14 to 20 November.
The organization of the sixth national week for the prevention of bullying in the school environment, which is held under the slogan “Our difference distinguishes us”, comes with the aim of raising awareness of the issue of bullying and methods of prevention and treatment among students, parents, teachers and workers in educational and community institutions, in addition to all parties to bullying from a bully, a victim and a bully. It also enhances the social responsibility role of the Ministry of Education in providing a safe learning environment in cooperation with partners, as this year the focus is on social bullying.
This year’s session coincides with the International Children’s Day, which the world celebrates on November 20 of each year, as several awareness-raising programs and workshops are being implemented on bullying in terms of its definition and ways to address it, in line with the ministry’s vision, which aims to create a model educational environment in accordance with international best practices. .
Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Care Sector and Capacity Building at the Ministry, said that the UAE, with the vision of the wise leadership, adopts the best practices in the field of child protection and care, enabling this important group to enjoy all the rights guaranteed by law, and creating a safe educational environment for all children on the land of the country in which they live. The values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of the other have been instilled in the hearts of its children and all those residing on its land.
Her Excellency explained that the child protection system in the school environment is one of the main projects through which the Ministry seeks to provide a safe and supportive educational environment for children in the UAE to enhance their well-being, abilities and safety of their growth, and to develop their mental, cognitive and physical skills at this age stage in which their personality is formed, especially since children Today they are the wealth and pillar of the future.
She stressed that the educational curricula in the Ministry of Education include the values of tolerance, in addition to other initiatives and programs designed to promote human values inspired by original principles, in addition to mobilizing efforts with its partners from various institutions and sectors to consolidate and strengthen the lofty value system among students in the education sector, and to spread Positive ideas and practices to combat bullying of all kinds.
