Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, Abu Dhabi will host the first edition of the “Inspiring Emirati Women” Summit on October 18, 2023 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Hotel, Abu Dhabi. With the participation of an elite group of women leaders at the state level.

The summit is organized by the “PureHealth” group in cooperation with the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and is held under the slogan “Leaders of Tomorrow,” in the presence of more than 500 people, with the aim of empowering the next generation of Emirati women by presenting the distinctive success stories of a group of female pioneers in a range of industries. And sectors. The summit includes exciting discussions and activities that encourage attendees to discover their great potential and abilities to reach new heights of distinction, success and excellence. The summit is the latest initiative that supports the empowerment of Emirati women, in line with PureHealth’s strategic commitment to developing national talent.

Shaista Asif, co-founder and chief operating officer of PureHealth Group, said: “Under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), PureHealth is honored to organize the inaugural edition of the Inspiring Emirati Women Summit. This event embodies our firm commitment to appreciating the distinct potential and capabilities of Emirati women, and enhancing the aspirations of the next generation of Emirati girls.”

She added: “The summit is not just a new event added to the list of distinguished national events concerned with women’s affairs, but rather it is a clear call to benefit from the unlimited potential of Emirati women, and we look forward to meeting inspiring women who contribute to building a future whose title is ambition and in which there are no limits to achievement. Guided by the inspiring leadership of Her Highness the Mother of the Emirates, we are keen to enhance the distinguished national environment in which Emirati women continue their remarkable contribution to illuminating our country’s path towards further progress and prosperity.”

The summit includes a program full of dialogue sessions, discussions and keynote speeches, and a variety of interactive activities, such as a pledge wall, an awareness corner, an exhibition of Emirati women entrepreneurs, a registration office for training, a tribute exhibition, and a house of mirrors.

It is noteworthy that Emirati women play a major role in the renaissance of the UAE, as statistics show that the UAE embraces 25,000 Emirati businesswomen who manage projects worth more than 60 billion dirhams, and Emirati women occupy 15% of the membership of the boards of directors of chambers of commerce and industry nationwide. In Abu Dhabi, Emirati women represent more than 69% of the total Emiratis working in the health care sector.

PureHealth has achieved great achievements in supporting the national agenda in building the capabilities of Emiratis by enhancing the role of Emirati women, as more than 3,675 Emirati women work there, and the group is managed by the “Emirati Development Center”, which leads efforts to achieve its ambitious vision of preparing 1,000 future Emirati leaders over the years. The next few.

The “Emirati Development Center” represents an important initiative by “PureHealth” that aims to develop and nurture Emirati talent in the group. The center works to enhance the leadership skills and capabilities of Emirati employees, in commitment to “PureHealth”’s support for the national goals and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. The center also provides customized educational and development opportunities. To empower Emirati professionals and prepare them to assume pivotal roles in the healthcare sector.

To register your interest in attending, please visit the website: https://purehealth.ae/remarkableemiratiwomen