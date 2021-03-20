Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Abu Dhabi will witness the launch of the seventh edition of the “Education Interface” exhibition tomorrow, and the Middle East Youth Forum 2021 by default, and they will last for two days.

Dr. Moza Al-Badi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference 2021, confirmed the completion of all preparations for the virtual launch of the conference, with the participation of a wide range of universities and educational institutions, locally, continental and internationally.

She said: The Emirates Education Interface Exhibition, in its seventh edition this year, hosts a number of local and international experts to discuss several themes, including the importance of advanced skills in the labor market, and raises important topics for stakeholders in the labor market, starting from our children to students and parents and guiding them about the nature of the changes taking place. In the labor market, and creating effective communication networks with educational institutions and academic advisors to direct them towards educational specializations and career paths most in demand in the business sector, with the aim of empowering young people with the skills they need to grow during and after the Corona pandemic, and the exhibition also includes a full explanation of the steps of the university application process, in addition to To all information regarding courses, scholarships, fees, student life, and employment.

And she continued: “This conference is held in conjunction with the state’s preparations for the next fifty years, during which it celebrates its golden jubilee, with many achievements that have been made and will be vigorously and faithfully achieved by the UAE youth and everyone who lives on its territory. The wise leadership defined the milestones for the next 50 years by inviting the people of the country to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past, with pride and pride in our founding fathers, inspiring young people to develop their perceptions about the ambitions of the next fifty years, and supporting them to achieve qualitative national achievements that enhance the march of progress and prosperity. And that they will complete the path of success and achievements that the wise leadership began 50 years ago, and the march has culminated in the continuous and continuous efforts of the rulers and sheikhs, may God protect them, and the solidarity of the people of the Emirates and those who reside on its good land, so our roots are in the land and our aspirations towards space, until it became a reality that we all witnessed thanks to the directions of the wise leadership. In the United Arab Emirates ».

She added: “The future vision adopted by the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which is based on early preparation for the future, has made the UAE more prepared to face the crisis of the emerging corona virus, and we have all noticed the ability of the UAE to foresee the future; As it was one of the first countries in drawing up a strategy for future skills, including the launch of the “National Program for Advanced Skills” and its official online platform to spread and enhance future skills, with the aim of enabling community members to view the details of the program and learn about future skills, and then refine and develop them in support of the principle of Mada learning. Al-Hayat, as this initiative comes within the framework of “My Skills” to support them in finding opportunities to develop their skills and enable them to enter areas in which they can excel. ”

Dr. Moza pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept the world has disrupted the livelihoods of millions of young people around the world. The International Labor Organization estimates that one in six young people has stopped working due to the pandemic. The pandemic has also affected the education sector and educational and training opportunities for young people, which has led to long-term repercussions, even in the post-recovery phase of this epidemic.