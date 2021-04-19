Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the Ministry of Interior Ramadan virtual councils will start this evening in their tenth session of 2021, organized by the Ministry of Interior, and will be held through remote visual communication techniques, in compliance with the instructions And the precautionary and preventive measures taken to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid 19).

In line with the year of fifty, the councils’ version this year addresses a number of topics related to artificial intelligence, future work, quality of digital life, balance between life and work, happiness and quality of life, in addition to innovative talents, with the participation of an elite of experts and academics from outside the country. It is run by media professionals from various media outlets in the country.

The first of these councils begins and deals with two topics, the first is human-based artificial intelligence, and it is presented by Professor David de Cremer, Head of the Department of Management and Organization at the Business School of the National University of Singapore, and the second topic deals with future work, and it is presented by Dr. Daniel Susskanid, a fellow in the Faculty of Economics at the University of Oxford.