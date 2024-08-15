Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, with the support and follow-up of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is organizing the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, which will continue its activities until August 25.

The new edition will continue for 10 days at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi and Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche. Participants will be distributed across 27 diverse events, with the organising committee keen to take into account the various artistic levels and age groups.

The festival will witness the inclusion of the government institutions and companies championships, and the schools championship for the first time within its activities. The 30th edition of the festival will also witness a record participation of more than 2,200 male and female players representing 82 countries, compared to the previous edition which witnessed the competition of 1,704 male and female players from 63 countries. The festival’s organizing committee decided to raise the value of the Master Champion’s prize to $30,000.

The events include the International Masters Competition, Open Championship A, Open Championship B, Juniors from 8 to 16 years old, Blitz Chess open to all, Blitz Chess for Juniors, Family Teams, Community Teams, Academies Championship, Institutions Championship, People of Determination Championship, and Schools Championship for both genders from 9 to 17 years old. The festival will also feature the UAE men’s and women’s teams, Qatar, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, and China.

The tournament matches will be broadcast live on the website of the International Chess Federation, the Asian and Arab Federations, and most specialized chess platforms.

The referees committee is headed by international referee Saeed Ahmed Al Khouri, in addition to a group of elite Emirati international referees, including international referee Salman Al Taher, Abdullah Ali, Moza Al Maamari, Shama Al Serkal, Aisha Ibrahim, Mariam Jihad, Shahd Al Mazrouei, and Nour Saleh. Marlon Cunanan, Rustum Tolinto, and Kindiban Liraz from the Philippines, Maha Mahmoud from Egypt, Rawad Hammoud from Lebanon, and Mahmoud Zalhaf from Syria also participate in the refereeing.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The care and interest of the wise leadership in supporting all sports is the main reason for the sustainability of their development, excellence and continuous growth, which has contributed to the distinguished results of our athletes in various continental and international events.”

Al Awani appreciated the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in sports and athletes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which had a clear impact on the development of the sports system, reaching the stage of global competitiveness, and hosting sports events with the best practices and highest international standards, which contributed to enhancing the leading global position of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for athletes from all over the world.

He added: “There is no doubt that the great efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club are the most important reasons for the development of the game’s journey and the continuous growth and increase in the number of its practitioners, in addition to the keenness on development programs that anticipate the future of the game and adopt supportive programs to discover and nurture talents. The arrival of the festival with its global momentum to the 30th edition with the large participation of more than 2,200 male and female players enhances the indicators of success.”

“Chess in the UAE has witnessed significant and rapid development, which has enabled it to occupy a prominent position on the international scene, during which it has demonstrated a great commitment to developing and supporting this sport at all levels, which has yielded impressive results. Today, we are on the cusp of a historic event, represented by the UAE winning the honor of hosting the 2028 Chess Olympiad, after competing with Italy, which reflects the great confidence that the international community places in the UAE in organizing major sporting events,” he continued.

Al Awani concluded: “This achievement is not a spur-of-the-moment achievement, but rather the result of continuous efforts and investment in chess infrastructure and talent development, in addition to the support of our wise leadership. We look forward to hosting this global event and working to present an exceptional version that befits the reputation of the UAE and its history full of successes.”

“The Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival has become one of the most important chess festivals in the world, as its 30th edition witnesses a record number of players, including a group of the most important players in the world,” said Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club.

“The Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival has become one of the most important ongoing sporting events in the UAE and has gained a prestigious position on the FIDE events stage, highlighting the significant development it has witnessed over 29 consecutive years. The festival has become the focus of attention for most international players from around the world, which makes us proud of the position it has reached thanks to the interest of the wise leadership that has spared no effort to support sports and athletes,” Al Khouri added.