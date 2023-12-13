His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the world today is in dire need of an open dialogue that presents all ideas that are victorious for man and the planet on which he lives, and that all human civilizations are invited to this purposeful dialogue without excluding anyone, or marginalizing anyone’s role, indicating The values ​​of tolerance and human coexistence must be strongly present in this dialogue, which must be prepared on scientific foundations and solid research methods to come up with a vision and action plan for humanity, and this is what the UAE is always working on in accordance with the wise vision of the wise leadership.

This came after His Excellency was briefed on the plan of action and objectives of the International Conference for Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance, which is organized by the Emirates Researchers Center for Studies and Research under the slogan “Bridging Civilizations and Fostering Diversity” in Abu Dhabi next February, in the presence of prominent Emirati, international and Arab people.

The Emirates Research Center for Studies and Research, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, is organizing the International Conference on Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance in February 2024, under the generous patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Office of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and the contribution of the Zayed Research Center. With a prominent international presence that includes researchers, academics and scholars in the fields of civilizations, tolerance and humanities.

The conference's activities, sessions, and research papers focus on studying the promotion of understanding and cooperation between different civilizations in a scientific sense, as it brings together experts, academics, and those interested to discuss scientific issues related to promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, and their impact on communication with others who are culturally, ethnically, socially, and religiously different. The conference will also provide a wide range of scientific topics. Relevant issues such as exchanging scientific experiences and drawing lessons learned from history, the role of culture and cultural transformation in promoting coexistence, multiculturalism in contemporary societies, the importance of understanding and respecting civilizational differences, investing in the development of societies, and highlighting the importance of dialogue between civilizations and promoting tolerance and mutual understanding.

The conference attracts more than 5,000 participants, including more than 50 speakers from governmental and academic agencies and international organizations concerned with the field of studies of the convergence of civilizations and tolerance. During the conference, more than 200 scientific papers and dialogue sessions will be presented for discussion under the slogan “Bridging Civilizations and Fostering Diversity.” The conference will be accompanied by an international exhibition from more than 35 countries to present their programs and global best practices in the fields of cultural and societal sustainability.

In addition, the first peer-reviewed scientific journal for the sciences of civilizations and tolerance will be announced to provide a new perspective on the development of civilizations and introduce the latest studies and research in the field of tolerance and coexistence using scientific impact measurement tools and peer review.

At the conclusion of the conference, the participating parties, influencers and partners in this major global event will be honored by presenting the conference shield, which represents an appreciation for their great role in developing civilizations and encouraging research work in the fields of tolerance and their high status for the care and care they have given to the sustainability of civilized societies in the Arab world and the world.