Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Major General Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Commander of the Support Units, witnessed the closing ceremony of the activities of the annual shooting competitions 2021, in the Mayadin Al Rif complex, and the celebration also witnessed a number of senior officers of the units Support, and from the participants in the various shooting.

The celebration began by reviewing the most important results that clarify the mechanism of the annual shooting competitions for this year, through the progressive rates in the final qualifying marks, which took place in four shooting clubs, amid precautionary measures in which the highest safety standards were followed, which is the Mayadin Al Rif complex in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 3562 participants. And 203 participants in the Western Region Square, 799 participants in Masfout Shooting Field in Ajman, and 839 participants in Fujairah Shooting Field in Al-Hail District, and the total number of male and female archers reached 5403, while the number of men reached 4,662 who qualified for the final qualifiers, 670 archers competed in the centers. The 20th in each of the five men’s competitions, other than participation in the Sprint and Bow and Arrow competitions. It is as follows: The heritage gun for elderly people from 60 years and over, the number of participants reached 90, the oldest of whom was 83 years old, the rifle was individual, the number of participants reached 180 participants, the gun was individual 210 contestants, and the pistol was individual 140 contestants, and boys from 13 to 16 years old 50 contestants As for the women, their number reached 741 female archers who qualified for the final qualifiers, 210 female archers who competed in the first twenty of three competitions, a pistol for women from 18 years and over and their number reached 70 contestants, and women of 18 years and over reached 110 contestants, and girls from 13 years old until 17 years numbered 30 contestants to get the twenty places allocated to each weapon to win the allocated prizes.

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Mehr distributed the prizes to the winners of the first three places in each of the different shooting competitions, which started from January to the third of February of this year, and the number of winners in the annual shooting competitions for this year reached two hundred contestants.

And it was the first start from which shooting competitions were launched since 2013, which began with eight competitions, in which 1,450 archers participated. As for the year 2019, the number of archers reached 7,047 and the number of competitions was 17 competitions, and during the year 2020 AD, 360 cash prizes were allocated to the winners of shooting, and the number of trainers and supervisors of the shooters was 270 supervisors and observers, while the shooters reached 10446 participants, through six shooting clubs.