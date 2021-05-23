Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the activities of the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center at the Department of Culture and Tourism, will start today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. .

662 international exhibitors

The 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is witnessing the participation of more than 889 attendees and virtual exhibitors, including more than 662 international and 227 local exhibitors from more than 46 countries from around the world. While the exhibition is expected to attract more than 22 thousand visitors. The 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which is the largest international book fair held in the Middle East since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, witnesses many precautionary and preventive measures during virtual and attendance activities. The Abu Dhabi Language Center hosts the Federal Republic of Germany as a guest of honor in the thirty sessions. And the thirty-first of the exhibition celebrates the cultural and civilizational ties, and to shed light on the rich cultural heritage of Germany and its contributions to the sector of knowledge and cultural exchange.

From the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in a previous session (Al-Ittihad)

Half a million books

The exhibition hosts 315 real and virtual guests and speakers, in addition to more than 230 realistic and virtual sessions under a varied program in partnership with more than 20 local and international cultural institutions and institutions to organize cultural, professional, educational and artistic sessions, in addition to launching the first virtual platform for publishers to exchange copyright on the level of The Arab region with a comprehensive package of incentive benefits for publishers and authors alike.

The current session of the exhibition provides its audience with half a million books in various fields, as this session is considered the largest in the field of supporting publishers since the establishment of the exhibition, as it witnessed the presentation of 300 grants distributed on paper, digital and audio books as part of the “Spotlight on Copyright” program.

Precautionary measures

All preparations, equipment and construction of the national and foreign pavilions participating in the exhibition have been completed, in addition to providing all corridors with indicative signs of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, with the aim of preserving the health and safety of the organizers, exhibitors and visitors.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has developed protocols that clarify measures and procedures for preserving the health of all participants, in addition to providing thermal scanners and advanced sterilization procedures according to the highest level of technologies adopted in this context. CR, in addition to the application of social distancing standards in all ADNEC facilities.

access card

All visitors must register in advance before visiting the exhibition, to obtain an electronic access card through the website https://adbookfair.com/ar Or the mobile application, in addition to activating the Al Hosn application on their smartphones and highlighting a negative result of the nasal swab examination that took place within the past 48 hours. Visitors to the exhibition that are permitted are restricted to those who have been vaccinated against “Covid-19”, as only 17-year-olds and above are allowed to attend. The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair receives visitors at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center from 9 am to 10 pm from Sunday. To Saturday and from 4 pm to 10 pm on Friday.

The first woman to run an international exhibition

The current session of the exhibition witnessed Moza Al Shamsi, the Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, assuming the position of Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, to be the first woman to run an international book fair in the Arab Mashreq. The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is one of the most important events concerned with the publishing sector in the Middle East region. It hosts a wide range of Arab and international publishing houses and provides a platform for publishers, intellectuals, writers, libraries, agents, cultural and governmental bodies from around the world to exchange ideas, explore the horizons of cooperation, learn about the most prominent trends and innovations in the sector, and see the most important literary publications.