Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Khalifa University of Science and Technology will organize on May 26th a virtual graduation ceremony for students of bachelors, masters and doctorates, from various disciplines of engineering, science and arts. The ceremony will witness the honoring of 885 male and female students from various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in science, engineering and arts. The programs cover multiple fields such as petroleum engineering, nuclear engineering, space engineering, chemical engineering, electrical engineering, electronic engineering, industrial systems, civil and mechanical engineering, as well as energy, water, environment and sustainable technology fields.

During the graduation ceremony, 51 male and female students will receive doctoral degrees, and 168 students will receive master’s degrees, while bachelor’s degrees will be awarded to a total of 666 students in various scientific, engineering and arts disciplines.

The number of male students out of the total number of graduates is 335, the number of female students is 550, the number of Emirati students is 675, and the number of international students is 210. Dr. Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology said: “This year’s virtual graduation ceremony is a culmination of the successes achieved by students in light of these exceptional and difficult circumstances, which confirms their determination to achieve their ambitions and reflects their diligence in seeking to pursue jobs related to important industrial sectors within The state and beyond, including the space, energy, sustainability and health care sectors, which enables students to make positive, effective change in their respective fields of specialization. Khalifa University celebrates the graduation of the 2019-2020 batch virtually at a time when the university is witnessing the achievement of a number of achievements, and its inclusion of the largest number of Emirati scientists, as Khalifa University tops all universities in the country in its inclusion in the prestigious list of Stanford University for more than 2 percent of scientists cited in their fields in 2019 .