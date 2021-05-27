Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Khalifa University of Science and Technology celebrated the graduation of 885 male and female students from bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs.

During yesterday’s virtual graduation ceremony, 51 male and female students obtained PhD degrees in biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, aerospace engineering, civil and infrastructure engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear energy and robotic engineering, in addition to an interdisciplinary engineering doctoral program.

168 male and female students obtained Master of Science degrees with research majors in engineering, applied chemistry, biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, computing and information sciences, electrical and computer engineering, systems and engineering management, information security, materials science and engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear energy engineering, petroleum engineering, petroleum geology, sustainable infrastructure and water engineering And the environment, in addition to the graduation of 666 students from undergraduate programs that varied to include scientific, engineering and arts majors.

His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, expressed his pride in the graduates and their distinction, and on this occasion His Highness extended congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to celebrate the graduation of students and their transfer to the ranks of leaders in various scientific, medical and engineering fields, armed with the sciences that They received them and the level of innovation they got used to during their studies at the university, which achieved distinct local, regional, continental and global rankings.

His Highness thanked the parents and the families of the graduates, who were their support throughout the period of their studies, and also thanked the members of the academic staff who made great efforts in training and preparing graduates to be at the highest level of qualification to contribute to the elevation and stature of the country in various fields, and during his speech His Highness expressed his pride. The students, thanking them for their efforts and inspiration to their current fellow students at the university, and for all they have provided and will present to their country.

His Highness expressed his aspiration for their contributions to enhance the country’s position regionally and globally, whether they are researchers in the research centers at the university or working to support the state’s plans in various fields, whether medical, engineering or scientific.

Khalifa University graduates generally contribute to supplying vital sectors in the country with qualified and distinguished academic and practical expertise, as graduates enjoy high rates of employment and have opportunities to lead these sectors, because of their skills in innovation and analysis, and finding innovative solutions to the problems that these sectors face. Which benefits the country’s economy and its leadership position in the field of research and development in various sectors.

Khalifa University continues its achievements in the aviation and space sector, which is represented by the graduation of the first batch of students of aeronautics and space sciences who designed and developed the mini-satellite “Mysat-1” and “ZebSat”, which were launched into space, in addition to their constant cooperation and support for students of other universities. In the fields of designing and developing mini satellites.

Khalifa University celebrated the graduation of the batch of 2021 by default at a time when the university is witnessing a number of achievements, and its inclusion of the largest number of Emirati scientists in the country, as Khalifa University tops all universities in the country in its inclusion in Stanford University’s prestigious list of the most 2% of scientists cited in their fields in 2019 Khalifa University also ranks first in the country on Stanford University’s list of the top 2% of scientists who have spent the longest time in research in 2019.

Within the framework of global rankings, Khalifa University advanced 67 ranks to come 214th in the world in the engineering and technology category, and first in the country in six subjects including petroleum engineering, according to the latest QS rankings of world universities for the year 2021 by subject.

The university also ranked 211 in the QS World University Rankings 2021 for the world’s most prestigious universities, which included a total of 1029 universities around the world.

It is noteworthy that Khalifa University came first locally and 114 globally in the subject of engineering, according to the US News & Reports rankings of the best global universities 2020 published in November 2019. The university also ranked second in the Middle East and North Africa region and among the top 200 universities. Global in the Times Higher Education 2020 rankings, which focused on engineering and technology.