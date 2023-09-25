The twenty-first session of the Arab Media Forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, in Dubai, with the participation of about 3,000 ministers, leaders of media institutions, and editors-in-chief of newspapers and digital platforms. An elite group of prominent writers, thinkers, opinion leaders, and media makers and those responsible for it in the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, is scheduled to witness the official opening of the forum, which is organized by the Dubai Press Club and will continue for two days, including the Arab Media Awards 2023 ceremony, where sessions will discuss… The forum focused on a number of topics related to the future of Arab media, which was chosen as the slogan for this session, with a focus on two main axes: the impact of artificial intelligence in the media and the role of dramatic and cinematic production as a soft force whose integrated role is growing with the role of the media in influencing society and contributing to shaping its culture and convictions.

In addition, the first session of the “Youth Media Forum” was concluded today (Monday) in Dubai, which was held over the course of one day and exclusively for youth, in which more than 200 male and female media students participated, participating in a dialogue enriched by a group of speakers who came from During the forum, there were inspiring experiences and ideas aimed at motivating young media professionals to excel in the media field, in harmony with the objectives of the forum, which was launched as a practical step that reflects Dubai’s interest in preparing qualified young cadres to lead the development process in various fields, especially the media sector, because of their ability to innovate and create in order to build… Strong and competitive media.

This year, the Arab Media Forum includes more than 75 sessions, with the participation of more than 130 speakers and the representation of more than 160 media institutions, all of whom participate in shaping the future of Arab media, with the aim of presenting inspiring experiences, presenting visions about the future of media, and exchanging experiences, ideas and experiences that contribute to anticipating the future of media. Arab League, through a large variety of workshops, discussion sessions and accompanying events that keep pace with the main topics of the current session of the forum.