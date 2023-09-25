Dubai (Etihad)

The twenty-first session of the Arab Media Forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, begins today in Dubai, with the participation of about 3,000 ministers, leaders of media institutions, editors-in-chief of newspapers and digital platforms, and elite… Among the leading writers, thinkers, opinion leaders, media makers and stakeholders in the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, is scheduled to witness the official opening of the forum, which is organized by the Dubai Press Club and will continue for two days, including the Arab Media Awards 2023 ceremony, where sessions will discuss… The forum focused on a number of topics related to the future of Arab media, which was chosen as the slogan for this session, with a focus on two main axes: the impact of artificial intelligence in the media and the role of dramatic and cinematic production as a soft force whose integrated role is growing with the role of the media in influencing society and contributing to shaping its culture and convictions.

In addition, the first session of the “Youth Media Forum” concluded yesterday in Dubai, which was held over the course of one day and exclusively for young people, in which more than 200 male and female media students participated. They participated in a dialogue enriched by a group of speakers who presented through the forum their experiences. Inspiring ideas aimed at motivating young media professionals to excel in the media field, in harmony with the objectives of the forum, which was launched as a practical step that reflects Dubai’s interest in preparing qualified young cadres to lead the development process in various fields, especially the media sector, because of their ability to innovate and create in order to build a strong and competitive media. .

Members of “Arab Media Leaders”

Members of the fifth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program participated in the first session of the Youth Media Forum, which was organized by the Dubai Press Club in Madinat Jumeirah, yesterday, in the presence of an elite group of speakers and international and Arab media figures to share with young people their experiences in various fields.

The participants stressed the importance of the sessions and topics discussed by the Youth Media Forum in enhancing their future experiences and openness to successful experiences in the field of media to create the desired impact. They expressed their happiness in participating and interacting with the inspiring discussions, dialogues and unique experiences that the Forum offers about technological development and artificial intelligence tools specialized in media, and how What will Arabic news look like in 2052?