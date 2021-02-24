Dubai (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the seventeenth session of the “Dubai International Relief and Development Exhibition and Conference” – DIHAD will be held from 15-17 March 2021 at the Dubai International Center For conferences and exhibitions.

The events, which are held under the slogan “Relief and Coronavirus, Africa as a Axis,” will shed light on the challenges facing people in Africa, especially in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new session, which is expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors and participants from more than 84 countries from the region and the world, includes a rich and comprehensive agenda. 50 distinguished speakers from the humanitarian sector will participate in the conference, who will provide expertise and support, and will share their views on important topics centered on Africa, and the impact of the Coronavirus on it.

Among the most prominent keynote speakers are Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Head of the UAE Government Media Office, Assistant Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Yannis Linarsic, European Commissioner in charge of Crisis Management, and Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Aisha Muhammad Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ambassador Gerhard Putman Kramer, Director of DIHAD and the International Scientific Advisory Council, “DISAP”, said: “In view of the great challenges facing Africa at the present time, which have undoubtedly exacerbated in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Global Scientific Advisory Board of the Conference decided to shed the seventeenth session of Dubai International Relief and Development Exhibition and Conference “DIHAD” to shed light on certain aspects and review the humanitarian aid that is brought in to address these challenges. We believe that it is essential that the aid provided meets the most urgent needs, and is in line with national endeavors to benefit from the continent’s wealth represented in resources and capabilities as well.

The Dubai International Relief and Development Conference and Exhibition “DIHAD” has organized a series of webinars, in cooperation with the Waterfalls Continuing Education Initiative. The series, which consisted of 18 seminars until February of this year, was exceptionally well attended by the attendees, who totaled 7,618 viewers from 112 participating countries.

“Relief and Corona”

Andrea Matteo Fontana, the European Union’s ambassador to the country, said: “I look very much forward to the Dubai International Relief and Development Conference and Exhibition“ DIHAD ”, as Africa is a major partner in the European Union’s endeavors to build the world we want to live in, whether in the green transition or digitalization Fair or trade, and the new reality imposed on the world due to the Coronavirus, in turn, enriches this partnership and increases its importance. Consequently, this year’s DIHAD slogan “Relief and Coronavirus, Africa is a Pivot” has great importance for the European Union, and this is reflected in our level of participation as well. For the first time, two European Commissioners will represent us at the event.