Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”.. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, today, Tuesday, the opening of the eighth edition of the “Knowledge Summit,” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme, under the slogan “Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.” “, at the Dubai World Trade Center – Sheikh Rashid Hall – throughout the days of November 21 and 22, in addition to a day that will be dedicated to remote attendance, “November 23.

The Knowledge Summit 2023 is centered around knowledge cities and the fifth industrial revolution, and brings together under its umbrella thought leaders, decision and policy makers, experts, researchers, academics and entrepreneurs to discuss the role of the fifth industrial revolution in building knowledge cities, and fifth generation technologies that have brought about a comprehensive transformation in traditional business models, and have become basic pillars. For the future economic model, becoming the first event that provides a global platform for discussing the Fifth Industrial Revolution, exchanging ideas, transferring knowledge, establishing partnerships and cooperating to reach innovative solutions that pave the way for a more innovative and comprehensive future for all of humanity.

Investing in people…

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the vision of the wise leadership transformed the Emirati experience into a role model for knowledge-based sustainable development in various sectors, and placed investment in people, enlightening minds, and promoting innovation at the top of the priorities of its ambitious development journey.

Regarding Dubai’s experience in developing knowledge and the way in which it has increased reliance on it in its various projects and initiatives, His Highness said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has made knowledge the basis for a comprehensive development renaissance with which Dubai is progressing at a rapid pace towards the highest levels of global leadership… and has established it as a foundation for the advancement of human life and development.” Performance within the vital sectors that ensure its progress and well-being… Today, the eighth edition of the summit confirms Dubai’s determination to have an influential role in stimulating a positive dialogue aimed at exploring new horizons of knowledge that will help societies around the world build a better future in which the goals of sustainable development are achieved.”

– A global event…

The Knowledge Summit continues to activate the knowledge movement through this global event that brings together thought leaders and decision makers from various countries and cultures with the aim of anticipating the future of knowledge. It also confirms the efforts made by Dubai in this field based on its endeavor to enhance the capabilities of countries to build knowledge societies, and increase the awareness of governments aspiring to progress. Achieving the highest levels of development and well-being for its children.

Knowledge constitutes an essential foundation for the advancement of cities and societies, and a major axis for achieving development and progress in various fields. The Knowledge Summit, through its successive sessions, seeks to unify efforts and exchange experiences, visions and ideas to confront future global challenges, explore the opportunities offered by knowledge, and invest its tools to adapt to the many different variables.

Knowledge cities have proven their presence and ability to stimulate the development and economic efforts of any country by adopting the approach of innovation and creativity, and focusing on the efficiency of the human element. This summit focuses on the role of knowledge cities in containing the fifth industrial revolution, which aims to create a more balanced relationship between modern technologies and human energies. It contributes to enhancing the concept of sustainability, achieving economic growth, improving the quality of people’s lives, and building prosperous communities.

The opening of the Knowledge Summit in its eighth edition was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, Dr. Amina Gharib, former President of the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali. Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of the Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation.

– 43 sessions…

The summit devotes a wide space to ways of employing innovative technologies to achieve sustainable development goals, confront global challenges, advance the wheel of creativity and innovation, and enhance the speed and ease of access to artificial intelligence technology, its uses, and its impact on society.

The summit reviews the major trends affecting the foundations of sustainable and equitable cities of the future, in addition to the pivotal role of knowledge workers in building the knowledge economy. The summit’s activities include more than 43 sessions on various topics, especially digital health, sustainable tourism strategies, and tools for transforming education and building… Knowledge cities and the fifth generation of educational technologies, the impact of the fifth industrial revolution on the leadership of emerging companies and the biotechnology industry, and how to enhance cybersecurity, media and content creation in light of artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to reviewing smart sustainable solutions for the future of agricultural food security, and developing visions for the goals of Sustainable development in the era of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, the concept of human society 5.0, strategies for converting waste into fuel, and other topics related to the human future.

– Global Knowledge Index: The UAE is first in the Arab world..

In light of the state of uncertainty that casts a shadow on the global economic scene, the Global Knowledge Index in its 2023 edition provides an integrated analysis of cognitive development, its trends, and the obstacles that obstruct its paths. The index provides a comprehensive reading of the performance of 133 countries, with a focus on the leading countries in adopting the existing economic model. On knowledge, highlighting the elements of their flexibility, and highlighting the weaknesses and areas and prospects for improvement of the least performing economies.

The index data and data indicate an increase in the global average, indicating the acceleration of the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic and its long-term consequences. The United Arab Emirates continued to lead the Arab countries in the Global Knowledge Index for the year 2023. Switzerland topped the index rankings, ahead of Finland and Sweden. And the Netherlands, while the United States of America fell to fifth place, after topping the knowledge pyramid in the year 2022. Denmark, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Norway ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

– Cognitive movement…

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said: “At the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, we are working to enhance the knowledge movement at the global level, and during the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit, we seek to modernize and develop the methodologies and mechanisms that form the basis of The process of producing and disseminating knowledge, which reflects our constant commitment to enhancing the value of knowledge and innovation in our society, based on Dubai being a unique model of a happy, smart city, committed to achieving sustainable development and using modern technologies to improve the quality of life for its residents.”

Bin Huwaireb added, “The Knowledge Summit annually witnesses increasing interest from institutions and entities in the government and private sectors, which reflects the positive impact and value it provides for the development of knowledge and innovation. This year, the Summit focuses on the role of knowledge in laying the foundations of knowledge cities, which constitute basic pillars of the economic model.” “The future.”

It is noteworthy that the summit, in its previous edition, which was held at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai” under the slogan “Knowledge… Protecting Humanity and Challenging Pandemics,” witnessed the participation of speakers in in-person sessions from all over the world, and its virtual sessions achieved more than a million views across the website and platforms. The Foundation’s digital platform, and the last edition focused in particular on the role of knowledge in addressing global challenges, and opened the door to presenting innovative solutions and opportunities in the fields of health, environment, economy and society in line with the objectives of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation” aimed at providing a better future and a clear road map. For sustainable development.