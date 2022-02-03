Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Qudwa-PESA Forum for Global Efficiency 2022 will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 19, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, organized by the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court , in cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Compass Institute. The event is expected to attract over 150 education professionals, as well as policy experts and decision makers from all over the world to Dubai. Participants will discuss the importance of global competence for living in an interconnected world, as well as explore the mechanisms of its adaptation to the classroom, and its broader implications for society.

The event will be a platform for the launch of the new OECD PESA Report, which will focus on education for competence in different contexts, including participation in global and multicultural issues.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “Teachers today have a wealth of data, strategies and opportunities at their fingertips, ranging from emerging technologies to interdisciplinary curricula. The challenge now is to continuously integrate these curricula to enable today’s students to have the tools needed not only to lead a dignified life, but also to have the ability to come up with effective solutions to the toughest obstacles we generally face, whether they are related to global public health or climate change.”

A group of senior speakers will deliver keynote speeches, including a number of Emirati officials, and Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, to enrich the forum sessions throughout the day.

Andreas Schleicher said: “The pandemic has shown how interconnected we are as a global community today, when a problem that occurred in one country can quickly turn into a challenge for all countries. The same goes for technology-based solutions, where one big idea can revolutionize the way we live. So, it is imperative that we provide support to students, and help them understand their role in their local and global communities alike. Hence the value of education in order to achieve global competence.”

“Teachers today have tremendous resources to draw upon,” said John Denny, General Secretary of Compass. However, we face the real challenge of creating a road map to empower the people and leaders of tomorrow with abundant resources. We hope to reach a solution to this problem with the Qudwa Forum through dialogue with experts who can benefit from data and experience, to play their role in shaping the way forward in the future.”

Multiculturalism

“Qudwa” is an important part of the UAE’s multicultural and forward-thinking educational environment, and contributes to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global leader in the field of education, due to its focus on developing global competency skills and practices in the classroom, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Program “Tomorrow”. 21».

It should be noted that the forum is held every two years, and also enjoys the strategic support of a number of partners, including: the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.