Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Abu Dhabi will host the “Malset 2025” Global Science Forum, from September 27 to October 3, 2025, organized by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training. The forum aims to exchange expertise and highlight the best projects presented by a group of creative students and future scientists in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics from more than 50 countries.

The announcement of the event being held in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s high standing in the fields of science, innovation and creativity, and in hosting major events at the global level. The announcement of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training’s winning bid to host the scientific event was made during the closing ceremony of the previous edition of the World Scientific Forum in Mexico.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said: “The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for the forum reflects the wise leadership’s interest in this event and its keenness to ensure that it is in line with the country’s high status among the countries of the world. Winning the bid to host the 2025 World Science Forum is evidence of the capital, Abu Dhabi’s leadership in organizing specialized international conferences and major scientific events and activities. Our strategic goal is to nurture the next generation of innovators and creators, and we are confident that this event represents an opportunity to motivate future scientists and enable them to showcase their ideas and creativity, in addition to providing a platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening international ties with delegations participating in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics from around the world.”

Al Shamsi added: “We are proud to host the 2025 World Science Forum in Abu Dhabi, as the event contributes to encouraging the youth in the UAE to be more creative and reach the highest levels of leadership, in addition to enhancing their interest in scientific and creative fields, developing a culture of innovation, and acquiring the skills needed in the labor market in order to contribute effectively to building the future of the country.”

The World Science Forum 2025 is the largest event focusing on scientific creativity of young scientists in the world, with the participation of students aged 13 to 25 from more than 50 countries. The forum falls under the umbrella of MILSET, a non-governmental, non-profit and independent youth organization that aims to develop scientific culture among young people through organizing science and technology programs.

It is worth noting that hosting the Global Science Forum comes as part of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training to encourage more young Emiratis to move towards scientific fields, gain experience and skills, and benefit from opportunities for professional development. This confirms the high status that Abu Dhabi enjoys as a global center for education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation.

The Global Science Forum is a platform for young people around the world to showcase projects in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and attend interactive exhibitions organized by specialized institutions in these fields. In addition to the main exhibition, the program includes cultural and scientific tours, recreational activities, workshops and conferences. It also provides STEM program leaders in participating countries with opportunities to exchange ideas and learn about best practices for promoting and disseminating science, technology, engineering and mathematics.