Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the activities of the first session of the World Media Congress will be launched next week from 15-17 November, with international participation and a large global presence of leaders, thought leaders, experts and specialists media sector from different countries of the world.

ADNEC Group is organizing the World Media Congress in partnership with the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, which includes a conference and exhibition specialized in the media industry, and provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and ways of cooperation in promoting mechanisms for developing civilized and human media aimed at serving humanity, ensuring happiness and developing societies through Sober and reliable content with high credibility.

The World Media Congress will witness the participation of more than 1,200 media industry leaders, specialists and global influencers representing 6 continents, and includes more than 30 dialogue sessions and a set of workshops involving more than 162 prominent international speakers.

On a related level, the exhibition attracts more than 170 prominent media institutions and companies in the world representing 29 countries around the world, which showcase the latest developments in global technologies specialized in these vital sectors, and witnesses the organization of a number of accompanying events that are held for the first time in the Middle East .

The first session of the World Media Congress includes the Global Buyers Program, which brings together more than 170 buyers from all over the world to provide an exceptional platform that brings together the most prominent buyers and suppliers from all over the world, to showcase the best technologies, services and knowledge in the media sector, while the Congress is witnessing 6 major initiatives, namely The live performances platform, the global program to empower young media professionals, the future media lab, the innovation platform, the global buyers program, and a special session on the role of media in consolidating a culture of tolerance in human societies.

The list of speakers at the first-of-its-kind event includes decision makers, thought leaders, and senior officials such as Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Bahraini Minister of Information Affairs Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting of Zimbabwe, Monica Mutsvangwa, and Director General of the Media Office Government of Dubai Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the Government of India Apurva Chandra, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews from France Michael Peters.

Speakers also include Wayne Berg, CEO of NEOM, Digital Media, Culture and Fashion, from Saudi Arabia; Adrian Monk, Director General and Head of Public and Social Engagement, World Economic Forum, Switzerland; Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Dean of the Vatican’s Department of Communications; Masoud Sherif Mahmoud, CEO of the Emirates Etisalat Group; and Caroline Farag, Vice President of CNN, and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Arabic from the UAE.

The World Media Congress will witness hosting several meetings and forums for the major participating media, including a forum entitled “National Media in the Age of Digitization”, organized by Al Ittihad newspaper, with the participation of a group of media professionals and researchers specialized in media issues.

Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency, WAM, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the World Media Congress, said: “We are pleased to announce hosting a wide range of programmes, workshops, exhibitions, innovation center and other important events within the framework of the World Media Congress, where the conference will host the Future Media Lab. One of the most important events, which consists of five sessions in which senior media figures discuss the challenges facing the media sector and its future prospects, the role of technology and emerging investment patterns in the sector.

Al Raisi added: “The Labs event is held according to the Chatham House rule, which allows participants to speak frankly without revealing their identity. Young people coming to the workshops from all over the world.”

For his part, Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “We are making every effort to ensure the success of the first session of the World Media Congress in cooperation with the Emirates News Agency. This event represents a valuable addition to the list of prominent events organized by ADNEC Group in various national sectors.” developing and promising future sectors in the country.

He added, “The conference provides an ideal platform that allows attendees to explore new learning opportunities and discuss the future of the media sector. It also provides valuable insights and ideas for the media, and a platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences between various media organizations at the regional and global levels, thus enhancing their opportunities for future growth.”

In turn, Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), said: “We were keen to prepare all the necessary aspects to host the World Media Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. We are honored to host this event, which is in line with our vision to diversify our annual events schedule, as it confirms our firm commitment To our partners, exhibitors and all stakeholders.

Al Qubaisi added, “ADNEC is proud to be a leading group that contributes to supporting the sustainable growth of the tourism sector in the capital Abu Dhabi through many distinguished projects and events. Our mission is to attract business and leisure tourists to support the social and economic impact in Abu Dhabi and our broader portfolio of destinations.”

The World Media Congress will be held from 15-17 November, organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency “WAM” to explore the latest developments in the media sector and its future prospects.

The event also provides many opportunities for various media organizations to discuss and discuss the possibility of establishing partnerships and collaborative projects that can enhance the sector’s growth and ensure its long-term sustainability, as well as the continued provision of influential, reliable and highly credible content.

Within the framework of the event, the World Media Congress, the first of its kind in the Middle East, will be held under the title Shaping the Future of the Media Sector. Over the course of its three days, the conference will host a set of specialized workshops aimed at unifying the visions of the entire media sector with the aim of exchanging pioneering ideas and advanced solutions that shape the sector’s future features.

It also provides a unique platform that highlights the role of media in the Middle East and drives the development of the sector by reaching global audiences, supporting the realization of innovative visions and establishing collaborative relationships.

Dedicated to young media professionals, the conference and accompanying workshops provide an ideal platform for journalists, technology companies, content creators, digital marketing experts, and large broadcasters, as well as entertainment executives, regulators and media stakeholders. The World Media Congress supports the exchange of key knowledge and provides opportunities for true partnership between professional media professionals from around the world.

The World Media Conference hosts a global platform that allows buyers and sellers to meet, exchange ideas, communicate, conduct business and explore new products, solutions and technologies, with more than 150 specialized companies from the media and production sector, providing an ideal opportunity to advance the media sector in the region and the world.